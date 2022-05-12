Web Systems Team leader

Candidate will be responsible for managing the delivery of a user friendly and sustainable WEB systems that meet the business’s stated requirements
Key performance Areas:
- Providing architectural Leadership & Advice to the team and formulate relevant roadmaps for Web systems
- Provide solution Build & Technical Guidance through Software design, development, testing & implementation
- Manage maintenance and enhancement of existing web applications for improvements
- Evaluate externally designed and built systems
- Build and maintain relationships with 3rd party suppliers
- Manage and lead a team of web developers
- Investigate new web technology by building/supervising the build of prototypes
- Provide support to other departments when necessary
- Adoption strategy and knowledge sharing by presenting on new web technologies
Experience and Qualification:
- Relevant Tertiary qualification
- Proficient in programming languages
- Experience in a software development and retail environment
- 3 years’ experience in Web development
- Experience managing and leading a team
- Must have a high stress tolerance
- Strong presentation and communication skills
- Must be collaborative and innovative
Desired Skills:
- Software Development
- Programming
- Web Development
- Software Testing
- Software Support
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree