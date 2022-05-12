Web Systems Team leader

May 12, 2022

Candidate will be responsible for managing the delivery of a user friendly and sustainable WEB systems that meet the business’s stated requirements

Key performance Areas:

  • Providing architectural Leadership & Advice to the team and formulate relevant roadmaps for Web systems
  • Provide solution Build & Technical Guidance through Software design, development, testing & implementation
  • Manage maintenance and enhancement of existing web applications for improvements
  • Evaluate externally designed and built systems
  • Build and maintain relationships with 3rd party suppliers
  • Manage and lead a team of web developers
  • Investigate new web technology by building/supervising the build of prototypes
  • Provide support to other departments when necessary
  • Adoption strategy and knowledge sharing by presenting on new web technologies

Experience and Qualification:

  • Relevant Tertiary qualification
  • Proficient in programming languages
  • Experience in a software development and retail environment
  • 3 years’ experience in Web development
  • Experience managing and leading a team
  • Must have a high stress tolerance
  • Strong presentation and communication skills
  • Must be collaborative and innovative

Desired Skills:

  • Software Development
  • Programming
  • Web Development
  • Software Testing
  • Software Support

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

