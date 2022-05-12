Web Systems Team leader

Candidate will be responsible for managing the delivery of a user friendly and sustainable WEB systems that meet the business’s stated requirements

Key performance Areas:

Providing architectural Leadership & Advice to the team and formulate relevant roadmaps for Web systems

Provide solution Build & Technical Guidance through Software design, development, testing & implementation

Manage maintenance and enhancement of existing web applications for improvements

Evaluate externally designed and built systems

Build and maintain relationships with 3rd party suppliers

Manage and lead a team of web developers

Investigate new web technology by building/supervising the build of prototypes

Provide support to other departments when necessary

Adoption strategy and knowledge sharing by presenting on new web technologies

Experience and Qualification:

Relevant Tertiary qualification

Proficient in programming languages

Experience in a software development and retail environment

3 years’ experience in Web development

Experience managing and leading a team

Must have a high stress tolerance

Strong presentation and communication skills

Must be collaborative and innovative

Desired Skills:

Software Development

Programming

Web Development

Software Testing

Software Support

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

