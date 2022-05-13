Business Analyst (Financial Services)

May 13, 2022

Qualifications:

  • Matric/Grade 12
  • Business Degree would be to your advantage
  • Relevant accredited business /systems analysis courses

Knowledge:

  • Knowledge of business & understanding of IT, and ability to converse in both domains
  • Understanding of / experience with analysis methodologies, process disciplines and the company Development Life Cycle methodologies
  • Ability to articulate complex or technical concepts & issues in business terms

Relationship development

Responsibilities:

  • Identify & define business requirements for new business models or changes to existing models (including definition of application requirements and any Graphical User Information (GUI) requirements)
  • Analyse & design new business processes and organisational structures to support business requirements
  • Create business process models, analyse models and identify variances from operational & performance requirements
  • Define & design changes to existing processes as required & ensure integration of changes into process environment
  • Work with the project manager, architects, and other team members to define non-functional requirements (including metrics and performance goals) for the application
  • Participate in transitioning the requirements & use cases to systems analysts & designers, and ensure a clear & complete understanding of the requirements
  • Participate in quality management reviews throughout the company Development Life Cycle to ensure requirements are fulfilled
  • Review test approach & test cases to ensure coverage of relevant business scenarios, use cases and functionality defined
  • Participate in testing to ensure that business requirements have been met
  • As subject matter expert assist with investigations, business impact and benefits analysis, and updates of the business case
  • Assist with benefit realisation review

Competencies:

  • Strong analytical & numerical ability
  • Problem solving skills
  • Conceptual thinker
  • Good communication / interpersonal skills
  • Action / results orientation
  • Quality orientation
  • Knowledge seeking / learning orientation

Other:

  • Must be willing to travel on an ad hoc basis
  • Must be in position of a valid drivers’ license

