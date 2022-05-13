C# Developer

ESSENTIAL TECHNICAL KNOWLEDGE
- 4 + years experience in .Net Core – full Stack development experience developing custom solutions
- 5 + Years experience working with Modern Front End frameworks such JavaScript, jQuery, Angular, React, TDD.
- Ability to show or give feedback on applications that you have built and projects you have built and worked on.
- Financial institution work experience or curiosity about the industry and interest in researching new trends and standards
- Not be afraid to work in a database environment
- Ability to find solutions to challenges for complex requests
- Azure Cloud experience
- BSC/Degree/ National Diploma in Information Technology or Equivalent
DESIRABLE SKILLS
- Taking Initiative on identifying areas for technical improvements / innovations.
- Taking part in cross-team activities such as knowledge-sharing and documentation.
- Coding and developing features for new and existing products to a high technical standard.
- Develop Custom Solutions
- Manage own projects & work alongside development team to integrate application code
- Write up Spec documentation
Desired Skills:
- Communication And Interpersonal Skills
- Javascript
- Development
- C#
- jQuery
- Angular
- React
- TDD