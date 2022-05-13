CIVH announces new infrastructure company

Community Investment Ventures Holdings (CIVH), the Remgro and New GX-controlled parent company of fibre infrastructure operators Dark Fibre Africa (DFA) and Vumatel, announced that effective 1 May 2022, its two fibre network assets would be managed under a new infrastructure company. The infrastructure entity’s name has not yet been announced.

CIVH says this decision is a strategic step to meet ongoing customer and business requirements and increase open-access offerings across the networks. Although its two most significant operating subsidiaries (DFA and Vumatel) will be incorporated into this new infrastructure company, CIVH says each business will initially continue to operate separately.

Dietlof Mare and Byron Billett, current executives of Vumatel, have been appointed CEO and chief financial officer, respectively, of the new infrastructure company. Andries Delport will continue as CEO of DFA and an integral part of the infrastructure company management committee.

“The fibre to the home market is constantly evolving, especially in the open-access environment, and fibre network operators have to be able to evolve at the same pace. By establishing our new infrastructure company, we can place both DFA and Vumatel in a position to meet this developing demand for fibre connectivity and continue providing innovative products and solutions to the market,” says Raymond Ndlovu, CEO of CIVH.

“The establishment of this holding company will enable both Vumatel and DFA to expand their open-access network infrastructures to meet customer requirements with the ultimate goal of connecting more of South Africa to high-capacity fixed-line infrastructure.”

Mare add: “We realise that to continue connecting as many South Africans as possible; we need to ensure that our businesses run effectively. This new infrastructure company will allow us to continue bridging the digital divide by enabling DFA and Vumatel to operate their infrastructure assets seamlessly and on an open-access basis, under one aligned strategy.”