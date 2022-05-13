Dev Ops Engineer

Seeking a hands-on DevOps Engineer who will lead the way for our DevOps environment. The ideal engineer will bring their experiences, best practices, and a collaborative attitude to help drive DevOps initiatives. To be successful, one must effectively communicate with our client’s development and operations team to orchestrate the creation of solutions that can scale. The responsibilities include building a process for automation as well as contributing to the development of internal tools to achieve operational efficiency.

Responsibilities

As part of a team implement DevOps infrastructure projects

Design and implement secure automation solutions for development, testing, and production environments

Build and deploy automation, monitoring, and analysis solutions

Manage our continuous integration and delivery pipeline to maximize efficiency

Implement industry best practices for system hardening and configuration management

Secure, scale, and manage Linux virtual environments (Azure and VMware a must)

Develop and maintain solutions for operational administration, system/data backup, disaster recovery, and security/performance monitoring/high availability

Continuously evaluate existing systems with industry standards, and make recommendations for improvement

Desired Skills & Experiences

Understanding of system administration in Linux environments

Strong knowledge of configuration management tools

Proficiency in scripting languages including Bash, Python, and JavaScript

Strong communication and documentation skills

An ability to drive to goals and milestones while valuing and maintaining a strong attention to detail

Excellent judgment, analytical thinking, and problem-solving skills

Full understanding of software development lifecycle best practices

Self-motivated individual that possesses excellent time management and organizational skills

Configuration Management experience with Ansible and Ansible Tower

Knowledge of containerization technologies such as Docker and Kubernetes

4 years plus experience

AZURE experience advantageous

Having one or more of the following is a plus

Experience with delivery of a SaaS product

Strong understanding of micro-services and related architectures

Knowledge of tools like Puppet and Jenkins Pipeline

Architecting highly-available distributed systems

Experience protecting sensitive customer data

