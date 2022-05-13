Dev Ops Engineer

Seeking a hands-on DevOps Engineer who will lead the way for our DevOps environment. The ideal engineer will bring their experiences, best practices, and a collaborative attitude to help drive DevOps initiatives. To be successful, one must effectively communicate with our client’s development and operations team to orchestrate the creation of solutions that can scale. The responsibilities include building a process for automation as well as contributing to the development of internal tools to achieve operational efficiency.
Responsibilities
- As part of a team implement DevOps infrastructure projects
- Design and implement secure automation solutions for development, testing, and production environments
- Build and deploy automation, monitoring, and analysis solutions
- Manage our continuous integration and delivery pipeline to maximize efficiency
- Implement industry best practices for system hardening and configuration management
- Secure, scale, and manage Linux virtual environments (Azure and VMware a must)
- Develop and maintain solutions for operational administration, system/data backup, disaster recovery, and security/performance monitoring/high availability
- Continuously evaluate existing systems with industry standards, and make recommendations for improvement
Desired Skills & Experiences
- Understanding of system administration in Linux environments
- Strong knowledge of configuration management tools
- Proficiency in scripting languages including Bash, Python, and JavaScript
- Strong communication and documentation skills
- An ability to drive to goals and milestones while valuing and maintaining a strong attention to detail
- Excellent judgment, analytical thinking, and problem-solving skills
- Full understanding of software development lifecycle best practices
- Self-motivated individual that possesses excellent time management and organizational skills
- Configuration Management experience with Ansible and Ansible Tower
- Knowledge of containerization technologies such as Docker and Kubernetes
- 4 years plus experience
- AZURE experience advantageous
Having one or more of the following is a plus
- Experience with delivery of a SaaS product
- Strong understanding of micro-services and related architectures
- Knowledge of tools like Puppet and Jenkins Pipeline
- Architecting highly-available distributed systems
- Experience protecting sensitive customer data
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree