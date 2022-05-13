Developer – Full Stack (Junior) at Parvana Recruitment

This is a remote position.

Role Responsibilities:

Working on a full stack development using JavaScript, CSS, SCSS, Ruby on Rails, Webpack.

Working on various aspects of the SDLC, including functional requirements, software design, implementation, deployment, testing and customer support

Refactoring existing code to improve its quality, extensibility and maintainability

Preferred Qualifications:

Degree in Computer Science or related discipline.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

1 – 3 years’ experience in Full-stack development.

Experience with the following:

Angular, React, Vue.



JavaScript, CSS, SCSS, Ruby, Webpack.

Experience using an Agile development methodology.

Strong DB experience and a solid understanding of SQL knowledge.

Proficiency with modern backend MVC frameworks.

Self-directed learning.

Interest in learning new frameworks / methodologies and strategies.

Strong teamwork orientation.

Good communication and collaboration skills.

Advantageous Experience:

Microsoft Azure.

Developing with Ruby Rails as well as Vue.

Developing SaaS software.

Experience with Docker.

Experience working in a remote team environment.

