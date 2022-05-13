Developer (UI/UX) at Deloitte 3

My client based in the mining sector is looking to fill in a role of Developer (UI/UX)

Contract opportunity (May – December 2022)

Experience

More than 3 years experience in BI Development

Specific qualifications

An undergraduate qualification (Bachelor’s degree or equivalent) in the relevant IM discipline and/or Technical competencies and certification with relevant years of experience in a similar role.

Benefical experience

Strong PowerBI and SQL Skills

Desired Skills:

Web

Developer

UI

