Developer (UI/UX) at Deloitte 3

My client based in the mining sector is looking to fill in a role of Developer (UI/UX)
Contract opportunity (May – December 2022)
Experience
More than 3 years experience in BI Development
Specific qualifications
An undergraduate qualification (Bachelor’s degree or equivalent) in the relevant IM discipline and/or Technical competencies and certification with relevant years of experience in a similar role.
Benefical experience
Strong PowerBI and SQL Skills
|More than 3 years’ experience in BI Development
Desired Skills:
- Web
- Developer
- UI