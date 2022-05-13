DevOps Engineer

The Role: One of our major client is searching for a DevOps Engineer To automate the processes between software development and IT teams to enable continuous delilvery through designing, developing, testing and releasing software frequently, faster and more reliably in an agile environment.

To ensure continuous delivery through continuous integration and continuous deployment. Using Lean thinking, ensure continous improvement and collaboration between development testing and operations.

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

Linux

RedHat or Centoz

AWS or Azure

Kubernetes

Docker

Preferred Qualification:

Bachelor??s degree in Programming/Systems or Computer Science or other related field.

Experience required:

Experience – 3-5 Years of programming experience

Security Control on Linux.

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Prevent wastage, and on an ongoing basis identify process improvements in order to contain and reduce costs

Provide technical leadership, coaching and mentoring as well as technical guidance or system process expertise

Perform moderate to complex tasks in support of one or more IT projects that require a singular area of expertise, in multiple technical environments within a specific business area

Evaluate new application packages and tools and perform research on best practices

Participate in the development of contingency plans and the identification of continuity or disaster recovery risks and mitigation plans

Plan and perform ongoing routine application maintenance tasks, assist in production support and improve performance

Automate testing, provisioning, releases, deployment and feedback

Build a culture of collaboration between Analysts, Architects, Development, QA and Infrastructure ensuring optimal delivery

Deploy new modules, upgrades and fixes to the production environment and build automated deployments

Review modules for quality assurance and assist in defining DevOps and quality guidelines and standards

Develop IT solutions to meet business requirements and translate technical requirements into test cases, test scenarios and scripts. Execute, and document test plans

Create technical design specifications

Assess and translate business requirements, and write functional specifications for implementation of solutions

Develop, encourage and nurture collaborative relationships within FNB and/or across the FRG

Continuously assess own performance, seek timely and clear feedback and request training where appropriate

Build working relationships across teams and functional lines in order to enhance work delivery, collaboration and innovation.

