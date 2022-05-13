The Role: One of our major client is searching for a DevOps Engineer To automate the processes between software development and IT teams to enable continuous delilvery through designing, developing, testing and releasing software frequently, faster and more reliably in an agile environment.
To ensure continuous delivery through continuous integration and continuous deployment. Using Lean thinking, ensure continous improvement and collaboration between development testing and operations.
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- Linux
- RedHat or Centoz
- AWS or Azure
- Kubernetes
- Docker
Preferred Qualification:
- Bachelor??s degree in Programming/Systems or Computer Science or other related field.
Experience required:
- Experience – 3-5 Years of programming experience
- Security Control on Linux.
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Prevent wastage, and on an ongoing basis identify process improvements in order to contain and reduce costs
- Provide technical leadership, coaching and mentoring as well as technical guidance or system process expertise
- Perform moderate to complex tasks in support of one or more IT projects that require a singular area of expertise, in multiple technical environments within a specific business area
- Evaluate new application packages and tools and perform research on best practices
- Participate in the development of contingency plans and the identification of continuity or disaster recovery risks and mitigation plans
- Plan and perform ongoing routine application maintenance tasks, assist in production support and improve performance
- Automate testing, provisioning, releases, deployment and feedback
- Build a culture of collaboration between Analysts, Architects, Development, QA and Infrastructure ensuring optimal delivery
- Deploy new modules, upgrades and fixes to the production environment and build automated deployments
- Review modules for quality assurance and assist in defining DevOps and quality guidelines and standards
- Develop IT solutions to meet business requirements and translate technical requirements into test cases, test scenarios and scripts. Execute, and document test plans
- Create technical design specifications
- Assess and translate business requirements, and write functional specifications for implementation of solutions
- Develop, encourage and nurture collaborative relationships within FNB and/or across the FRG
- Continuously assess own performance, seek timely and clear feedback and request training where appropriate
- Build working relationships across teams and functional lines in order to enhance work delivery, collaboration and innovation.