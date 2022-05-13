Intel launches 12th Gen Intel Core HX processors for mobile workstations

At its Intel Vision 2022 event, Intel announced seven new mobile processors to the 12th Gen Intel Core mobile family.

The 12th Gen Intel Core HX processors utilize desktop-calibre silicon in a mobile package – to deliver high levels of performance for professional workflows like CAD, animation and visual effects. The HX processors are unlocked out of the box and available in Core i5, Core i7 and Core i9 models.

“With the new core architecture and higher power limits of 12th Gen Intel Core HX processors, we’re enabling content creators to tackle the most demanding work flows like never before – for example, executing 3D renders in the background while continuing to iterate on other 3D assets in the scene,” says Chris Walker, Intel corporate vice-president and GM of Mobility Client Platforms.

“No more waiting around for processor-intensive workloads to finish, you can stay in the flow. Gamers and content creators will also have access to high bandwidth platform technologies like PCIe Gen 5 with RAID support, and support for ECC memory to ensure high levels of system data integrity and reliability.”

Professionals and creators need more processing power and greater platform bandwidth to iterate content faster. This enables businesses and production agencies to better meet milestones and budgets of fast-paced working environments.

The 12th Gen Intel Core HX processors enable the best mobile workstation platforms by providing 65% more performance in multi-threaded workloads1 with more cores, more memory and more I/O while utilizing Intel Thread Director technology to leverage high-power Performance-cores and Efficient-cores so pros can create, program, render and work with maximum efficiency in the office, at home or on the go.

In addition to being a commercial workhorse, 12th Gen Intel Core HX processors provide a gaming powerhouse platform that will give enthusiast gamers higher frame rates for games.

The 12th Gen Intel Core HX processor family delivers real-world productivity, collaboration, content creation, gaming and entertainment in mobile designs:

* Up to 16 cores (8 Performance-cores and 8 Efficient-cores) and 24 threads running at a processor base power of 55W.

* Access to x16 PCIe Gen 5.0 via the processor and 4×4 PCIe Gen 4.0 from a dedicated platform controller hub (PCH) for increased bandwidth and faster data transfers.

* An industry-first unlocked and overclockable series of mobile processors.

* Memory support for up to 128GBs of DDR5/LPDDR5 (up to 4800MHz/5200MHz) and DDR4 (up to 3200MHz/LPDDR4 4267MHz) with Error Correcting Code (ECC) capability.

* Designs with Intel Wi-Fi 6/6E (Gig+)2 for improved connectivity and access to the new 6 GHz Spectrum.

More than 10 workstation and gaming designs powered by 12th Gen Intel Core HX processors are expected to be launched by major OEMs this year, including systems from Dell, HP and Lenovo.