IT Network Administrator at Mancosa

May 13, 2022

The Management College of Southern Africa (MANCOSA), a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate business qualifications

The I. T Network Administrator must have a thorough understanding and knowledge of network infrastructure and network hardware. The I. T Network Administrator will also need to be able to implement, administer and troubleshoot network devices including WAPs, firewalls, routers, switches and controllers. A deep knowledge of application transport and network infrastructure protocol is highly desired.

  • Maintaining and administering computer networks and related computing environments including systems software, applications software, hardware and configurations
  • Performing disaster recovery operations and data backups when required
  • Protecting data, software and hardware by coordinating, planning and implementing network security measures
  • Troubleshooting, diagnosing and resolving hardware, software and other networks and system problems
  • Replacing faulty network hardware components when required
  • Maintaining, configuring and monitoring virus protection software and email applications
  • Monitoring and network performance to determine if adjustments need to be made
  • Conferring with network users about solving existing problems
  • Operating master consoles to monitor the performance of networks and computer systems (G-Suite, Anti- Virus portal)
  • Coordinating computer network access and use
  • Designing, configuring and testing network networking software, computer hardware and operating system software

Qualifications

  • Grade 12
  • Bachelor degree in Information Technology

Experience

  • 3 Yearsâ€™ experience in an I. T field
  • Aruba wireless and switching.
  • Excellent security skills.
  • Voice over IP (VoIP).
  • OSI Model, TCP/IP protocol suite (IP, ARP, ICMP, TCP, UDP)
  • IP addressing and subnetting.
  • Sound VLAN knowledge and configuration.
  • Cloud network integration experience.
  • Excellent troubleshooting skills

Desirable

  • Microsoft Windows support and installation 4 years
  • Peripheral Support

Job Related Knowledge Required

  • Service quality orientated
  • Process and process driven
  • Patient and diplomatic
  • Customer focused
  • Ability to follow instructions
  • Team Player

Additional Requirements

  • Must be available during weekends and after hours to attend to urgent IT issues that arise

