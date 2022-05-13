IT Network Administrator at Mancosa

The Management College of Southern Africa (MANCOSA), a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate business qualifications
The I. T Network Administrator must have a thorough understanding and knowledge of network infrastructure and network hardware. The I. T Network Administrator will also need to be able to implement, administer and troubleshoot network devices including WAPs, firewalls, routers, switches and controllers. A deep knowledge of application transport and network infrastructure protocol is highly desired.
- Maintaining and administering computer networks and related computing environments including systems software, applications software, hardware and configurations
- Performing disaster recovery operations and data backups when required
- Protecting data, software and hardware by coordinating, planning and implementing network security measures
- Troubleshooting, diagnosing and resolving hardware, software and other networks and system problems
- Replacing faulty network hardware components when required
- Maintaining, configuring and monitoring virus protection software and email applications
- Monitoring and network performance to determine if adjustments need to be made
- Conferring with network users about solving existing problems
- Operating master consoles to monitor the performance of networks and computer systems (G-Suite, Anti- Virus portal)
- Coordinating computer network access and use
- Designing, configuring and testing network networking software, computer hardware and operating system software
Qualifications
- Grade 12
- Bachelor degree in Information Technology
Experience
- 3 Yearsâ€™ experience in an I. T field
- Aruba wireless and switching.
- Excellent security skills.
- Voice over IP (VoIP).
- OSI Model, TCP/IP protocol suite (IP, ARP, ICMP, TCP, UDP)
- IP addressing and subnetting.
- Sound VLAN knowledge and configuration.
- Cloud network integration experience.
- Excellent troubleshooting skills
Desirable
- Microsoft Windows support and installation 4 years
- Peripheral Support
Job Related Knowledge Required
- Service quality orientated
- Process and process driven
- Patient and diplomatic
- Customer focused
- Ability to follow instructions
- Team Player
Additional Requirements
- Must be available during weekends and after hours to attend to urgent IT issues that arise