IT Network Administrator at Mancosa

The Management College of Southern Africa (MANCOSA), a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate business qualifications

The I. T Network Administrator must have a thorough understanding and knowledge of network infrastructure and network hardware. The I. T Network Administrator will also need to be able to implement, administer and troubleshoot network devices including WAPs, firewalls, routers, switches and controllers. A deep knowledge of application transport and network infrastructure protocol is highly desired.

Maintaining and administering computer networks and related computing environments including systems software, applications software, hardware and configurations

Performing disaster recovery operations and data backups when required

Protecting data, software and hardware by coordinating, planning and implementing network security measures

Troubleshooting, diagnosing and resolving hardware, software and other networks and system problems

Replacing faulty network hardware components when required

Maintaining, configuring and monitoring virus protection software and email applications

Monitoring and network performance to determine if adjustments need to be made

Conferring with network users about solving existing problems

Operating master consoles to monitor the performance of networks and computer systems (G-Suite, Anti- Virus portal)

Coordinating computer network access and use

Designing, configuring and testing network networking software, computer hardware and operating system software

Qualifications

Grade 12

Bachelor degree in Information Technology

Experience

3 Yearsâ€™ experience in an I. T field

Aruba wireless and switching.

Excellent security skills.

Voice over IP (VoIP).

OSI Model, TCP/IP protocol suite (IP, ARP, ICMP, TCP, UDP)

IP addressing and subnetting.

Sound VLAN knowledge and configuration.

Cloud network integration experience.

Excellent troubleshooting skills

Desirable

Microsoft Windows support and installation 4 years

Peripheral Support

Job Related Knowledge Required

Service quality orientated

Process and process driven

Patient and diplomatic

Customer focused

Ability to follow instructions

Team Player

Additional Requirements

Must be available during weekends and after hours to attend to urgent IT issues that arise

