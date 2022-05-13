IT Project Manager

The Role: Our client is looking to recruit a IT Project Manager torunning complex projects in banking environment mandatory. Will need to co-ordinate with multiple Portfolio Heads and drive the SDLC.

This is a 6 months contract opportunity. Please make sure that you are wiling to work on a contract before you apply.

Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:

Grade 12

Relevant Degree/diploma

Preferred Qualification:

Project Management qualifications (diplomas/certs etc.)

Experience Required:

3-5 years PM experience

Banking experience a must ( 3-5 years @Finance institution)

Experience managing IT vendors a huge plus

Previous IT experience a plus ?? either as a dev, SA, QA

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Take a project from inception (idea stage), and organise a plan to deliver all aspects of the final working solution

Define project objectives, scope, impacts, outputs, cost, benefits and success criteria in collaboration with business champions, business unit management and stakeholders and programme sponsor (where applicable)

Manage the people, processes and technology required to deliver solutions effectively according to the project requirements

Lead cross functional project teams by task assignment and follow up to ensure on-time completion

Ensure delivery of the required output(s) for each phase or stage

Create and control all project management related documents

