IT Project Manager

May 13, 2022

The Role: Our client is looking to recruit a IT Project Manager torunning complex projects in banking environment mandatory. Will need to co-ordinate with multiple Portfolio Heads and drive the SDLC.

This is a 6 months contract opportunity. Please make sure that you are wiling to work on a contract before you apply.

Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:

  • Grade 12
  • Relevant Degree/diploma

Preferred Qualification:

  • Project Management qualifications (diplomas/certs etc.)

Experience Required:

  • 3-5 years PM experience
  • Banking experience a must ( 3-5 years @Finance institution)
  • Experience managing IT vendors a huge plus
  • Previous IT experience a plus ?? either as a dev, SA, QA

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Take a project from inception (idea stage), and organise a plan to deliver all aspects of the final working solution
  • Define project objectives, scope, impacts, outputs, cost, benefits and success criteria in collaboration with business champions, business unit management and stakeholders and programme sponsor (where applicable)
  • Manage the people, processes and technology required to deliver solutions effectively according to the project requirements
  • Lead cross functional project teams by task assignment and follow up to ensure on-time completion
  • Ensure delivery of the required output(s) for each phase or stage
  • Create and control all project management related documents

