The Role: Our client is looking to recruit a IT Project Manager torunning complex projects in banking environment mandatory. Will need to co-ordinate with multiple Portfolio Heads and drive the SDLC.
This is a 6 months contract opportunity. Please make sure that you are wiling to work on a contract before you apply.
Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:
- Grade 12
- Relevant Degree/diploma
Preferred Qualification:
- Project Management qualifications (diplomas/certs etc.)
Experience Required:
- 3-5 years PM experience
- Banking experience a must ( 3-5 years @Finance institution)
- Experience managing IT vendors a huge plus
- Previous IT experience a plus ?? either as a dev, SA, QA
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Take a project from inception (idea stage), and organise a plan to deliver all aspects of the final working solution
- Define project objectives, scope, impacts, outputs, cost, benefits and success criteria in collaboration with business champions, business unit management and stakeholders and programme sponsor (where applicable)
- Manage the people, processes and technology required to deliver solutions effectively according to the project requirements
- Lead cross functional project teams by task assignment and follow up to ensure on-time completion
- Ensure delivery of the required output(s) for each phase or stage
- Create and control all project management related documents