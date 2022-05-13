Junior Database Administrator at Ntice Search

My client, an established retail giant, is looking for a Junior Database Administrator to join their team!

The Junior Database Administrator will work with a senior database administrator to design database infrastructure and monitor and troubleshoot database systems for their clients. In this career, your duties may include working to improve the performance and efficiency of data storage and access systems. Your responsibilities also involve server maintenance and the development of database security systems. The company usually expects the administration team to use their skills to meet the clients needs for data storage and access. You may also perform an analysis of backup procedures and make upgrade recommendations based on your findings.

Responsibilities:

Install and setup databases

Configure databases

Monitor databases

Backup and restore databases

Ensure all database servers are backed up in a way that meets the business’s Recovery Point Objective (RPO)

Test backups to ensure we can meet the business’s Recovery Time Objectives (RTO)

Assist developers with performance tuning

Setup and deploy database object change scripts as requested from developers and third party vendors

Document the company’s database environment

Key Competencies and Qualifications:

IT Diploma

Good knowledge of database technologies

Knowledge of MySQL and Microsoft SQL Server databases beneficial

1-3 years DBA experience, previous development experience beneficial

Desired Skills:

IT

Database Administration

DBA

