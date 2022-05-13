Junior – Mid Web Designer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A growing Digital Creative Agency with a focus on the iGaming industry seeks an ambitious & talented Junior – Mid Web Designer to join its team. You must be comfortable working in a high pressured and multi deadline studio environment with at least 3 years’ experience working in a commercial studio with live client briefs. You will also require strong Photoshop, Illustrator/Vector and experience with Mobile Responsive Website and Emailer Design, Landing Page Mobile Responsive, Logo Concept Design, Brand Guidelines, Banner Animation and be up to date with the latest UI/UX standards. A portfolio of your work will be expected.

REQUIREMENTS:

A minimum of 3 years of experience in a commercial studio working with live client briefs is required.

Extensive Photoshop knowledge.

Working knowledge of Illustrator / Vector design.

Website Design incl. Mobile Responsive.

Emailer Design incl. Mobile Responsive.

Landing Page design incl. Mobile Responsive.

Logo Concept Design.

Current UI/UX standards.

Brand Guidelines.

Banner Animation.

Advantageous –

iGaming / Casino / Sportsbook Industry experience.

Adobe XD.

Animate.

Adobe After Effects.

HTML5 Animation.

HTML Coding experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Conceptualizing creative ideas.

Conceptual designs.

Work well with a team

Multitasking ability.

Adaptable, reliable time keeping and job tracking.

Ability to meet strict deadlines.

COMMENTS:

