Junior Project Manager

Our client, within the financial services industry seeks to appoint an experienced and suitably qualified Junior Project Manager to join their team based in Westville. The successful candidate will be required to plan, manage, and coordinate the full project management process for mini-projects within a specific geographic area, to ensure mini-projects are delivered on time, to budget and to the required specification and quality standards.

Desired Skills:

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational –

A relevant tertiary qualification in Project Management or Quantity Surveying –

A relevant tertiary qualification in Draughting –

Minimum 3 years’ project management experience in a construction or site or shop fitting environment –

Ensuring Quality delivery and assurance to a high specification –

Managing contractors and suppliers (Costing/Site Management) –

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle – Essential –

Willingness to travel extensively and regularly –

Must have experience on Excel Knowledge of: –

Drawing and interpretation of plans –

Practical application of technical constraints –

Managing third party service providers (contractors)

