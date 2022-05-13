Kotlin/Swing Developer

May 13, 2022

REQUIREMENTS

  • Bachelor’s degree/Diploma/Technical Certification

  • Must have solid experience with the following technologies: Java, Javascript, CSS, HTML, Swift,

  • Objective C, SQLite, RESTful APIs, Android Studio, XCode, Kotlin and Git
  • Any familiarity with UML, Agile Methodology and CI/CD Best practices will be advantageous
  • Five (5) or more years of relevant experience
  • Must be able to prioritize and meet deadlines

DUTIES

  • Interpret requirements into scalable technical designs
  • Accurately estimate planned work
  • Write clear, concise, well-documented code
  • Take charge of the codebase to ensure quality and documentation standards are adhered to
  • Effectively communicate and collaborate with test analysts and business analysts to provide timely feedback and resolutions to issues identified during functional- and user acceptance testing
  • Work with the Technical Operations team to automate builds and code deployments
  • Keep up to date on technology trends and how they can benefit Optimis software landscape
  • Identify areas for system and code improvements and implement them
  • Challenge design ideas and collaborate on overall solution design

Desired Skills:

  • Kotlin
  • Swing
  • Development
  • Java Script
  • CSS
  • SQLite
  • Communication
  • HTML
  • Java

