Lead Data Engineer / Data Migration Lead

Qualifications
- 5+ years of experience working with large scale, data processing systems in a Data/Data Warehouse environment.
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering or related field required
- Strong Experience in technical database and scripting skills. AWS cloud and Oracle ODI skills.
Requirements
- Develops and maintains mission-critical data extraction, analysis, and management systems
- Strong project management and organizational skills, with an emphasis on managing the completion of tasks
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills and excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Excellent communication skills working with people of various levels and units in the company and with 3rd parties vendors
- Demonstrated ability to manage expectations with high attention to detail, while maintaining excellent quality and superior team
- Experience working in a matrix organization with teams that may be virtual in nature
- Comfort and flexibility working in a dynamic environment
- Provide and execute the data migration plan to migrate data into a target environment from a multitude of data sources to satisfy project requirements
- Conform with data migration techniques and methodologies to be used, adjust as necessary to adhere to any restrictions and limitations for use of technology, tools
- To collaborate within dynamic project teams, to facilitate the build and delivery of solutions
- Understanding the importance of maintaining positive client relationships throughout and beyond the project process
- Self-management of working within multiple concurrent streams in the project
- Document, review, and confidently communicate project deliverables to stakeholders and internal team members
- Identify risks that could impact a successful migration, raise and own the risks with project stakeholders
- Analyzing, documenting, and communicating migration details following implementation to take a constructive approach to continuous improvement
- Work experience in Short term Insurance domain is preferable