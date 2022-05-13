Mid Angular Developer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

My client, a custom Software Development concern, seeks your coding talents as a Mid Angular Developer to join its team. You will require 3-4 years relevant experience and your tech toolset should include Angular, React, NodeJS, Java and AWS. You will be joining a team providing end-to-end custom software development where you will help design, build, deploy and maintain mobile and web applications helping start-ups and corporates start, run and grow WORLD-CLASS businesses.

COMMENTS:

