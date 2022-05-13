Onsite Support (Water and Sanitation)

The Role: We are recruiting a Onsite Engineer who will provide Onsite and Remote User Support to Client in Pretoria.

This is a contract role. Please make sure you are willing to work on a contract before you click apply.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Grade 12

A+

N+

Soft Skills Certificate.

Preferred Qualifications:

ITIL is advantageous

Mobility Support

HP Hardware Certifications is advantageous.

Experience Required:

3 + Years practical in-service delivery.

Desktop support

Generalist.

Basic Server Support

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilties:

Onsite and Remote User Support to Client.

General maintenance to office/boardrooms

Creating of new users on AD

OFF/Onboarding of new users

Creation of new process and procedure

Network Support

