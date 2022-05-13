Onsite Support (Water and Sanitation)

The Role: We are recruiting a Onsite Engineer who will provide Onsite and Remote User Support to Client in Pretoria.
This is a contract role. Please make sure you are willing to work on a contract before you click apply.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
- A+
- N+
- Soft Skills Certificate.
Preferred Qualifications:
- ITIL is advantageous
- Mobility Support
- HP Hardware Certifications is advantageous.
Experience Required:
- 3 + Years practical in-service delivery.
- Desktop support
- Generalist.
- Basic Server Support
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilties:
- Onsite and Remote User Support to Client.
- General maintenance to office/boardrooms
- Creating of new users on AD
- OFF/Onboarding of new users
- Creation of new process and procedure
- Network Support