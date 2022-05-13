Onsite Support (Water and Sanitation)

May 13, 2022

The Role: We are recruiting a Onsite Engineer who will provide Onsite and Remote User Support to Client in Pretoria.

This is a contract role. Please make sure you are willing to work on a contract before you click apply.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12
  • A+
  • N+
  • Soft Skills Certificate.

Preferred Qualifications:

  • ITIL is advantageous
  • Mobility Support
  • HP Hardware Certifications is advantageous.

Experience Required:

  • 3 + Years practical in-service delivery.
  • Desktop support
  • Generalist.
  • Basic Server Support

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilties:

  • Onsite and Remote User Support to Client.
  • General maintenance to office/boardrooms
  • Creating of new users on AD
  • OFF/Onboarding of new users
  • Creation of new process and procedure
  • Network Support

