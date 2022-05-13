Senior Full Stack Developer (Python) at Ntice Search

Our client, a well established retail organization, is looking for a Senior Full Stack Developer with Python experience to join their financial department team in Cape Town! You will be part of a dynamic team at the forefront of channel management for Financial Services. Using agile methodologies the FinTech squad works in close partnership with different business retailers.

Responsibilities

Ensure delivery of annual strategic client demand whilst maintaining a stable product environment

Design, develop and maintain applications

Design and maintain underlying database objects

Support quality assurance (automated testing and supporting of user testing when required)

Guide, mentor, and share your experience with your teammates

Participate during all stages of the software development life-cycle

Help with day-to-day queries from clients and Pepkor IT teams

Design and develop with support and reusability in mind

Stay up to date with FinTech trends & technologies

Requirements

At least 5 years experience in the below

Solid experience in Python, libraries and frameworks

Understanding of Microservice architectures

Proficiency in JavaScript, web stacks, libraries and frameworks

Hands-on expertise in REST, MySQL/PostgreSQL/SQL Server, WebSocket, Caching tools

Experience with CI/CD, Jenkins and GIT

Experience implementing serverless container solutions

Familiar with Google Cloud Platform services and infrastructure

