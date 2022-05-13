Senior Java Analyst Programmer at Ntice Search

Our client, a well established retail organization, is looking for a Senior Java Developer to join their team in Cape Town. This position is for you if you enjoy understanding and solving client requests while delivering professional working software, taking pride in the quality of the applications you deliver and maintain!
Responsibilities
- Understand and analyze user requests
- Design, develop and maintain back end applications
- Design, develop and maintain APIs
- Design and maintain underlying database objects
- Support quality assurance (automated testing and supporting of user testing when required)
- Guide, mentor, and share your experience with your teammates
- Participate during all stages of the software development life-cycle
- Improve and streamline processes (including application testing, deployment, and monitoring)
- Help with day-to-day queries from clients and IT teams
- Design and develop with support and reusability in mind
Requirements
- 7 + years experience using Java, preferably the Spring framework
- Constantly seeking to learn and improve
- Expertise developing clustered applications (including technologies that go hand in hand)
- Experience designing, and developing RESTful API’s
- Experience using relational database technologies
- Solid understanding of application architecture
- Able to take responsibility and be self motivated
- Able to develop ideas and share them clearly (in non-technical terms when required)
- Able to explain solution trade-offs (in non-technical terms when required)
Not required, but will be an advantage
- Experience development using Spring Boot, Java Streams, Spring Integration, Java Generics, JUnit, Maven, Message Queues (Rabbitmq), and JPA/Hibernate
- Experience working with a MySQL database
- Experience development using Python
- Experience using version control systems, such as GIT
- Familiarity with Continuous Integration tools such as Jenkins
- Familiarity with Google Cloud Platform and G-Suite
- Familiarity in the use of container technology such as Docker
- Familiarity with the WSO2 platform
- Familiarity with Angular, and Node.JS
- Familiarity with the ELK stack
- Familiarity using Oracle, SQL Server, and PostgreSQL databases
- Exposure to Agile methodologies, such as SCRUM and KANBAN
Desired Skills:
- Senior
- Java
- Analyst