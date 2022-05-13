Senior Linux Engineer at Ntice Search

My client, an established retail giant, is looking for a Senior Linux Administrator to join their team! You will be responsible for implementing, maintaining,and monitoring the infrastructure. You will collaborate with other team members to develop automation strategies and deployment processes. You will become an integral part of the team, making every problem of the platform a problem of your own, and solving them accordingly.

Services: Using agile methodologies the server squad works in close partnership with different business retailers within the company.

KEY OUTPUTS

Provide advanced operating system support for Linux servers

Design, install and support VMware

Manage support calls for the supported environment

Maintain related documentation

Ensure optimal efficiency of VMware systems

Establish and ensure high availability of systems

Deploy Hardware

Provide hardware support for servers

KEY COMPETENCIES AND QUALIFICATIONS

Linux scripting essential

Linux certification essential

VCP certification will be an advantage

VCAP certification will be an advantage

VMware vRealize Operations certification will be an advantage

HP hardware knowledge

Server hardware experience

Understanding of networking and SAN in a server environment

Willing to work overtime when required

Good problem solving and communication skills, analytical skills, attention to detail, report writing skills, ability to perform under pressure.

5 years’ experience

Cloud certification (GCP / AWS) will be an advantage

Windows certification will be an advantage

Desired Skills:

Linux Engineer

VMware

VCP

Learn more/Apply for this position