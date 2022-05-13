Senior Linux Engineer at Ntice Search

My client, an established retail giant, is looking for a Senior Linux Administrator to join their team! You will be responsible for implementing, maintaining,and monitoring the infrastructure. You will collaborate with other team members to develop automation strategies and deployment processes. You will become an integral part of the team, making every problem of the platform a problem of your own, and solving them accordingly.
Services: Using agile methodologies the server squad works in close partnership with different business retailers within the company.
KEY OUTPUTS
- Provide advanced operating system support for Linux servers
- Design, install and support VMware
- Manage support calls for the supported environment
- Maintain related documentation
- Ensure optimal efficiency of VMware systems
- Establish and ensure high availability of systems
- Deploy Hardware
- Provide hardware support for servers
KEY COMPETENCIES AND QUALIFICATIONS
- Linux scripting essential
- Linux certification essential
- VCP certification will be an advantage
- VCAP certification will be an advantage
- VMware vRealize Operations certification will be an advantage
- HP hardware knowledge
- Server hardware experience
- Understanding of networking and SAN in a server environment
- Willing to work overtime when required
- Good problem solving and communication skills, analytical skills, attention to detail, report writing skills, ability to perform under pressure.
- 5 years’ experience
- Cloud certification (GCP / AWS) will be an advantage
- Windows certification will be an advantage
Desired Skills:
- Linux Engineer
- VMware
- VCP