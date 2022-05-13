Software Developer at Softcom Solutions

Essential qualifications
- Academic degree in Computer Science at an internationally recognized University is essential
-
3+ years’ experience required in
-
C#
- ASP.NET Web API (REST)
- SQL Server
Desirable Experience
- Object Orientated architecture and design
- .NET Framework
- Dapper
- Postman / Swagger
- Git / Mercurial
Knowledge of following areas advantageous
- Authentication and Authorisation
- Azure DevOps
- Azure AD and SQL
- Visual Studio 2022 & .NET 6
- JavaScript/Html5 & Typescript
Following skills advantageous
- Exposure to the entire Software Development Life Cycle
- Working knowledge of database architecture and design is essential
- Ensure high quality standards are maintained and upheld
- Understand and interpret business requirement documentation
- Compile technical documentation and specifications based on user requirements
- Strong attention to detail with good communication skills
- Self-motivated person able to work in a team environment
- Act with a sense of urgency and willing to take responsibility for work
- Able to mentor junior/intern developers
We offer
- flexi-time option
- ability to work from home but within travelling distance from Stellenbosch to attend meetings
- market-related salary depending on experience
Desired Skills:
- Azure DevOps
- JavaScript/Html5
- NET 6
- Visual Studio 2022
- Sql Server
- Asp.Net
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
What we do
– We are a privately-owned software development company providing bespoke software to a global client base within the maritime industry.
– We have both Development and Support teams in South Africa, with a Sales office in London.
– Our experienced team have been delivering innovative software solutions to the maritime sector for over 30 years.
Our Culture
– We have a round table management approach where no-one’s afraid to get their hands dirty.
– We encourage peer to peer coaching and strive to listen first.
– We appreciate constructive criticism and have learnt that, more often than not, there is more than one correct way of doing something.
Our Engineering Processes
– Our SDLC is very much dependant on the feature/project at hand, it’s size, chargeability and customer involvement:
– We tend to follow a waterfall approach for modifications to our existing application suite.
– For new features and applications we follow a more agile approach.
Type of person we’re looking for
– Doers: not afraid of hard work and can be relied upon to get the job done.
– Team-players: enthusiastic and eager to be part of a successful team.
– Self-starters: creative, independent, and ambition to think outside the box in order to get the right results.
– Technically minded: embrace your inner geek.
Our Hiring Process
– A formal interview at our office.
– A written coding test that the applicant can complete in their own time.