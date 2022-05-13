Software Developer at Softcom Solutions

Essential qualifications

Academic degree in Computer Science at an internationally recognized University is essential

3+ years’ experience required in

C#

ASP.NET Web API (REST)

SQL Server

Desirable Experience

Object Orientated architecture and design

.NET Framework

Dapper

Postman / Swagger

Git / Mercurial

Knowledge of following areas advantageous

Authentication and Authorisation

Azure DevOps

Azure AD and SQL

Visual Studio 2022 & .NET 6

JavaScript/Html5 & Typescript

Following skills advantageous

Exposure to the entire Software Development Life Cycle

Working knowledge of database architecture and design is essential

Ensure high quality standards are maintained and upheld

Understand and interpret business requirement documentation

Compile technical documentation and specifications based on user requirements

Strong attention to detail with good communication skills

Self-motivated person able to work in a team environment

Act with a sense of urgency and willing to take responsibility for work

Able to mentor junior/intern developers

We offer

flexi-time option

ability to work from home but within travelling distance from Stellenbosch to attend meetings

market-related salary depending on experience

Desired Skills:

Azure DevOps

JavaScript/Html5

NET 6

Visual Studio 2022

Sql Server

Asp.Net

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

What we do

– We are a privately-owned software development company providing bespoke software to a global client base within the maritime industry.

– We have both Development and Support teams in South Africa, with a Sales office in London.

– Our experienced team have been delivering innovative software solutions to the maritime sector for over 30 years.

Our Culture

– We have a round table management approach where no-one’s afraid to get their hands dirty.

– We encourage peer to peer coaching and strive to listen first.

– We appreciate constructive criticism and have learnt that, more often than not, there is more than one correct way of doing something.

Our Engineering Processes

– Our SDLC is very much dependant on the feature/project at hand, it’s size, chargeability and customer involvement:

– We tend to follow a waterfall approach for modifications to our existing application suite.

– For new features and applications we follow a more agile approach.

Type of person we’re looking for

– Doers: not afraid of hard work and can be relied upon to get the job done.

– Team-players: enthusiastic and eager to be part of a successful team.

– Self-starters: creative, independent, and ambition to think outside the box in order to get the right results.

– Technically minded: embrace your inner geek.

Our Hiring Process

– A formal interview at our office.

– A written coding test that the applicant can complete in their own time.

Learn more/Apply for this position