Software Developer at Softcom Solutions

May 13, 2022

Essential qualifications

  • Academic degree in Computer Science at an internationally recognized University is essential

  • 3+ years’ experience required in

  • C#

  • ASP.NET Web API (REST)
  • SQL Server

Desirable Experience

  • Object Orientated architecture and design
  • .NET Framework
  • Dapper
  • Postman / Swagger
  • Git / Mercurial

Knowledge of following areas advantageous

  • Authentication and Authorisation
  • Azure DevOps
  • Azure AD and SQL
  • Visual Studio 2022 & .NET 6
  • JavaScript/Html5 & Typescript

Following skills advantageous

  • Exposure to the entire Software Development Life Cycle
  • Working knowledge of database architecture and design is essential
  • Ensure high quality standards are maintained and upheld
  • Understand and interpret business requirement documentation
  • Compile technical documentation and specifications based on user requirements
  • Strong attention to detail with good communication skills
  • Self-motivated person able to work in a team environment
  • Act with a sense of urgency and willing to take responsibility for work
  • Able to mentor junior/intern developers

We offer

  • flexi-time option
  • ability to work from home but within travelling distance from Stellenbosch to attend meetings
  • market-related salary depending on experience

Desired Skills:

  • Azure DevOps
  • JavaScript/Html5
  • NET 6
  • Visual Studio 2022
  • Sql Server
  • Asp.Net

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

What we do

– We are a privately-owned software development company providing bespoke software to a global client base within the maritime industry.
– We have both Development and Support teams in South Africa, with a Sales office in London.
– Our experienced team have been delivering innovative software solutions to the maritime sector for over 30 years.

Our Culture

– We have a round table management approach where no-one’s afraid to get their hands dirty.
– We encourage peer to peer coaching and strive to listen first.
– We appreciate constructive criticism and have learnt that, more often than not, there is more than one correct way of doing something.

Our Engineering Processes

– Our SDLC is very much dependant on the feature/project at hand, it’s size, chargeability and customer involvement:
– We tend to follow a waterfall approach for modifications to our existing application suite.
– For new features and applications we follow a more agile approach.

Type of person we’re looking for

– Doers: not afraid of hard work and can be relied upon to get the job done.
– Team-players: enthusiastic and eager to be part of a successful team.
– Self-starters: creative, independent, and ambition to think outside the box in order to get the right results.
– Technically minded: embrace your inner geek.

Our Hiring Process

– A formal interview at our office.
– A written coding test that the applicant can complete in their own time.

Learn more/Apply for this position