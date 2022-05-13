Specialist Data Engineer

Roles and Responsibilities:
- Creating new dashboards
- Ability to import data from various sources and linking tables in an efficient manner
- Creating calculated fields
- Creating measures
- Linking spreadsheets and updating or writing excel formulas
- Automating/stream?line reporting through using functionality in Excel and SAS if required
- Creating power point presentations that is easily understandable by a wide audience
- Extract data from source or any other relevant locations
- Pre?processing of data
- Data cleaning
- Data manipulation
- Summarizing data
- Provide insights from exploratory analysis and be able to tell a story from it.
- Understanding functions in Power BI such as me intelligence functions
- Good communication skills ? ability to present the Analytics results to a technical and non?technical audience
- Good stakeholder management
- Ability to work under me pressure to meet deadlines
- Ability to source new data that may be required through using the available resources
- Ownership for tasks from start to completion