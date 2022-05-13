Specialist Data Engineer

May 13, 2022

Roles and Responsibilities:

  • Creating new dashboards
  • Ability to import data from various sources and linking tables in an efficient manner
  • Creating calculated fields
  • Creating measures
  • Linking spreadsheets and updating or writing excel formulas
  • Automating/stream?line reporting through using functionality in Excel and SAS if required
  • Creating power point presentations that is easily understandable by a wide audience
  • Extract data from source or any other relevant locations
  • Pre?processing of data
  • Data cleaning
  • Data manipulation
  • Summarizing data
  • Provide insights from exploratory analysis and be able to tell a story from it.
  • Understanding functions in Power BI such as me intelligence functions
  • Good communication skills ? ability to present the Analytics results to a technical and non?technical audience
  • Good stakeholder management
  • Ability to work under me pressure to meet deadlines
  • Ability to source new data that may be required through using the available resources
  • Ownership for tasks from start to completion

Learn more/Apply for this position