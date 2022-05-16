Analyst Developer at Reverside

Analyst Developer
We are looking for Analyst Developer Professionals with 5+ years solid development experience in Understanding of the SDLC Methodology and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Requirements
Requirements:
- Analysis of change requests received
- Provide recommendations man-day estimates for implementing changes
- Design prototypes for change requests
- Design front-end interfaces (GUI) where relevant
- Maintain existing applications according to change requests
- Produce quality software applications that implement Business Specifications and conform to Architectural Standards
- Test own applications/artifacts to ensure correctness
- Test Interfaces to other systems
- Debugging of applications
- Provide test information to Testers
- Implement changes in the Production environment
- Document changes implemented and applications
- Updates of data model documentation
- Problem-solving, root cause analysis, and user assistance (functional)
- Technical support/assistance to others on their own applications/systems
- Provision of user guides/training material
- Provide hands-on training for own system
- Provide standby/support (if and when applicable)
- Correct errors/bugs in production
Qualifications
- Any relevant IT Qualification (IT Diploma or Degree) will be a strong recommendation
Additional Requirement
- Understanding of the SDLC Methodology
- Understanding of Microsoft C# in the context of the [URL Removed] framework
- Good knowledge of Database Interaction (DB2 and SQL) via ODBC Connections
- Basic understanding of UML (Class, Activity, Entity Relation Diagrams, etc.)
- Understanding of OO concepts, design principles, and patterns
- Good knowledge of the following technologies will be a strong recommendation (.NET C#, ASP.NET, [URL Removed] MVC, MCF, LinQ, HTML, CSS, XML, JavaScript,
- JQuery, JSON, Ajax, SQL and /or Express, Angular)
- Understand and code XML, XSD, HTTP, and SOAP protocols
- Knowledge of Persistence frameworks (XPO would be beneficial)
- Basic understanding of Microsoft Patterns and Practices
- Documentation Frameworks, Tools, and Standards
- Understanding of Domain-Driven Design concepts
- Understanding Planning, Software design
- Software Quality and metric
- High-level understanding of Enterprise Test Methodology
- Sound knowledge of the Financial Services industry will be a strong recommendation
- Kentico CMS (would be beneficial)
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices