Analyst Developer at Reverside

Analyst Developer

We are looking for Analyst Developer Professionals with 5+ years solid development experience in Understanding of the SDLC Methodology and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Requirements

Requirements:

Analysis of change requests received

Provide recommendations man-day estimates for implementing changes

Design prototypes for change requests

Design front-end interfaces (GUI) where relevant

Maintain existing applications according to change requests

Produce quality software applications that implement Business Specifications and conform to Architectural Standards

Test own applications/artifacts to ensure correctness

Test Interfaces to other systems

Debugging of applications

Provide test information to Testers

Implement changes in the Production environment

Document changes implemented and applications

Updates of data model documentation

Problem-solving, root cause analysis, and user assistance (functional)

Technical support/assistance to others on their own applications/systems

Provision of user guides/training material

Provide hands-on training for own system

Provide standby/support (if and when applicable)

Correct errors/bugs in production

Qualifications

Any relevant IT Qualification (IT Diploma or Degree) will be a strong recommendation

Additional Requirement

Understanding of the SDLC Methodology

Understanding of Microsoft C# in the context of the [URL Removed] framework

Good knowledge of Database Interaction (DB2 and SQL) via ODBC Connections

Basic understanding of UML (Class, Activity, Entity Relation Diagrams, etc.)

Understanding of OO concepts, design principles, and patterns

Good knowledge of the following technologies will be a strong recommendation (.NET C#, ASP.NET, [URL Removed] MVC, MCF, LinQ, HTML, CSS, XML, JavaScript,

JQuery, JSON, Ajax, SQL and /or Express, Angular)

Understand and code XML, XSD, HTTP, and SOAP protocols

Knowledge of Persistence frameworks (XPO would be beneficial)

Basic understanding of Microsoft Patterns and Practices

Documentation Frameworks, Tools, and Standards

Understanding of Domain-Driven Design concepts

Understanding Planning, Software design

Software Quality and metric

High-level understanding of Enterprise Test Methodology

Sound knowledge of the Financial Services industry will be a strong recommendation

Kentico CMS (would be beneficial)

Other Skills:

Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

Learn more/Apply for this position