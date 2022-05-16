Analyst Developer at Reverside

May 16, 2022

Analyst Developer

We are looking for Analyst Developer Professionals with 5+ years solid development experience in Understanding of the SDLC Methodology and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

Requirements

Requirements:

  • Analysis of change requests received
  • Provide recommendations man-day estimates for implementing changes
  • Design prototypes for change requests
  • Design front-end interfaces (GUI) where relevant
  • Maintain existing applications according to change requests
  • Produce quality software applications that implement Business Specifications and conform to Architectural Standards
  • Test own applications/artifacts to ensure correctness
  • Test Interfaces to other systems
  • Debugging of applications
  • Provide test information to Testers
  • Implement changes in the Production environment
  • Document changes implemented and applications
  • Updates of data model documentation
  • Problem-solving, root cause analysis, and user assistance (functional)
  • Technical support/assistance to others on their own applications/systems
  • Provision of user guides/training material
  • Provide hands-on training for own system
  • Provide standby/support (if and when applicable)
  • Correct errors/bugs in production

Qualifications

  • Any relevant IT Qualification (IT Diploma or Degree) will be a strong recommendation

Additional Requirement

  • Understanding of the SDLC Methodology
  • Understanding of Microsoft C# in the context of the [URL Removed] framework
  • Good knowledge of Database Interaction (DB2 and SQL) via ODBC Connections
  • Basic understanding of UML (Class, Activity, Entity Relation Diagrams, etc.)
  • Understanding of OO concepts, design principles, and patterns
  • Good knowledge of the following technologies will be a strong recommendation (.NET C#, ASP.NET, [URL Removed] MVC, MCF, LinQ, HTML, CSS, XML, JavaScript,
  • JQuery, JSON, Ajax, SQL and /or Express, Angular)
  • Understand and code XML, XSD, HTTP, and SOAP protocols
  • Knowledge of Persistence frameworks (XPO would be beneficial)
  • Basic understanding of Microsoft Patterns and Practices
  • Documentation Frameworks, Tools, and Standards
  • Understanding of Domain-Driven Design concepts
  • Understanding Planning, Software design
  • Software Quality and metric
  • High-level understanding of Enterprise Test Methodology
  • Sound knowledge of the Financial Services industry will be a strong recommendation
  • Kentico CMS (would be beneficial)

Other Skills:

  • Agile Methodology
  • Good professional communication skills
  • Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
  • Committed and dedicated to achieving results
  • Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

