Application Specialist at Ludonga Consulting Partners

Provide 1st and 2nd line support for Microsoft D365 (F&O, Talent and CRM), Claims Management System (CMS), Customer Web Portal (CWP), IBM Cognos (TM1) and other applications.

Contribute directly to the IT Application roadmap plan, enable quality of IT service in line with the service management strategy.

Work with the management structure to provide thought leadership on IT Applications process, the current position and the Application roadmap.

Analyse applications problems, recommend solutions, products, and technologies to meet business security and information security objectives.

Engage service providers for 3rd line support and ensuring management of suppliers.

Ensure adherence to approved ICT governance principles

3 years Degree in the field of Computer Science/IT or equivalent qualification.

Matric Certificate.

ITIL foundation Certificate.

Relevant IT certifications.

Other IT related qualifications will be advantageous.

Experience:

Experience: Minimum of 5 years proven experience in Application support.

Over 3 – 5 years ERP Application experience.

3 – 5 years application experience in Microsoft Dynamics 365 (F&O, Talent and CRM) will be an added advantage.

Java development experience will be an added advantage.

Previous Claims Management Applications experience (added advantage).

Desired Skills:

ITIL CERTIFICATE

Microsoft Dynamics 365

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A prominent state-owned insurance risk company that plays a pivotal role within the short term insurance sector

