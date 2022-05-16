Application Specialist at Ludonga Consulting Partners

- Provide 1st and 2nd line support for Microsoft D365 (F&O, Talent and CRM), Claims Management System (CMS), Customer Web Portal (CWP), IBM Cognos (TM1) and other applications.
- Contribute directly to the IT Application roadmap plan, enable quality of IT service in line with the service management strategy.
- Work with the management structure to provide thought leadership on IT Applications process, the current position and the Application roadmap.
- Analyse applications problems, recommend solutions, products, and technologies to meet business security and information security objectives.
- Engage service providers for 3rd line support and ensuring management of suppliers.
- Ensure adherence to approved ICT governance principles
- 3 years Degree in the field of Computer Science/IT or equivalent qualification.
- Matric Certificate.
- ITIL foundation Certificate.
- Relevant IT certifications.
- Other IT related qualifications will be advantageous.
Experience:
- Minimum of 5 years proven experience in Application support.
- Over 3 – 5 years ERP Application experience.
- 3 – 5 years application experience in Microsoft Dynamics 365 (F&O, Talent and CRM) will be an added advantage.
- Java development experience will be an added advantage.
- Previous Claims Management Applications experience (added advantage).
Desired Skills:
- ITIL CERTIFICATE
- Microsoft Dynamics 365
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A prominent state-owned insurance risk company that plays a pivotal role within the short term insurance sector