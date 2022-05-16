Application Specialist at Ludonga Consulting Partners

May 16, 2022

  • Provide 1st and 2nd line support for Microsoft D365 (F&O, Talent and CRM), Claims Management System (CMS), Customer Web Portal (CWP), IBM Cognos (TM1) and other applications.
  • Contribute directly to the IT Application roadmap plan, enable quality of IT service in line with the service management strategy.
  • Work with the management structure to provide thought leadership on IT Applications process, the current position and the Application roadmap.
  • Analyse applications problems, recommend solutions, products, and technologies to meet business security and information security objectives.
  • Engage service providers for 3rd line support and ensuring management of suppliers.
  • Ensure adherence to approved ICT governance principles
  • 3 years Degree in the field of Computer Science/IT or equivalent qualification.
  • Matric Certificate.
  • ITIL foundation Certificate.
  • Relevant IT certifications.
  • Other IT related qualifications will be advantageous.
    Experience:
  • Minimum of 5 years proven experience in Application support.
  • Over 3 – 5 years ERP Application experience.
  • 3 – 5 years application experience in Microsoft Dynamics 365 (F&O, Talent and CRM) will be an added advantage.
  • Java development experience will be an added advantage.
  • Previous Claims Management Applications experience (added advantage).

Desired Skills:

  • ITIL CERTIFICATE
  • Microsoft Dynamics 365

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

A prominent state-owned insurance risk company that plays a pivotal role within the short term insurance sector

