Business Analyst

May 16, 2022

Role Purpose:
The company cluster is responsible for the company retail business in South Africa. The company provides clients across different market segments (entry-level, middle-income, affluent, professional market and business owners) with a comprehensive range of appropriate and competitive financial solutions. These include traditional life insurance risk and savings products, investment, retirement, health, and fiduciary services. Designed to facilitate long-term wealth creation, protection and niche financing, these solutions are engineered around client needs.

As we Live in Confidence™ we believe in creating and cultivating a positive, energized working environment that gives you every opportunity to achieve success. The company is committed to transformation and embracing diversity. This commitment is what drives us to achieve a diverse workplace with employment equity as a key goal to create an inclusive workforce, representative of the demographics of our society as well as people with disabilities.

Qualifications:

  • Matric/Grade 12

  • Business Degree would be to your advantage

  • Relevant accredited business /systems analysis courses

Experience:

  • A minimum of 2 years job-related experience, knowledge /experience within the Life Assurance industry (or in broader Financial Services industry)

Knowledge:

  • Knowledge of business & understanding of IT, and ability to converse in both domains

  • Understanding of / experience with analysis methodologies, process disciplines and the company Development Life Cycle methodologies

  • Ability to articulate complex or technical concepts & issues in business terms

Relationship development

Responsibilities:

  • Identify & define business requirements for new business models or changes to existing models (including definition of application requirements and any Graphical User Information (GUI) requirements)

  • Analyse & design new business processes and organisational structures to support business requirements

  • Create business process models, analyse models and identify variances from operational & performance requirements

  • Define & design changes to existing processes as required & ensure integration of changes into process environment

  • Work with the project manager, architects, and other team members to define non-functional requirements (including metrics and performance goals) for the application

  • Participate in transitioning the requirements & use cases to systems analysts & designers, and ensure a clear & complete understanding of the requirements

  • Participate in quality management reviews throughout the company Development Life Cycle to ensure requirements are fulfilled

  • Review test approach & test cases to ensure coverage of relevant business scenarios, use cases and functionality defined

  • Participate in testing to ensure that business requirements have been met

  • As subject matter expert assist with investigations, business impact and benefits analysis, and updates of the business case

  • Assist with benefit realisation review

Competencies:

  • Strong analytical & numerical ability

  • Problem solving skills

  • Conceptual thinker

  • Good communication / interpersonal skills

  • Action / results orientation

  • Quality orientation

  • Knowledge seeking / learning orientation

Other:

  • Must be willing to travel on an ad hoc basis

  • Must be in position of a valid drivers’ license

Desired Skills:

  • Development life cycle
  • IT
  • Business

