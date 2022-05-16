Business Analyst

Role Purpose:

The company cluster is responsible for the company retail business in South Africa. The company provides clients across different market segments (entry-level, middle-income, affluent, professional market and business owners) with a comprehensive range of appropriate and competitive financial solutions. These include traditional life insurance risk and savings products, investment, retirement, health, and fiduciary services. Designed to facilitate long-term wealth creation, protection and niche financing, these solutions are engineered around client needs.

As we Live in Confidence™ we believe in creating and cultivating a positive, energized working environment that gives you every opportunity to achieve success. The company is committed to transformation and embracing diversity. This commitment is what drives us to achieve a diverse workplace with employment equity as a key goal to create an inclusive workforce, representative of the demographics of our society as well as people with disabilities.

Qualifications:

Matric/Grade 12

Business Degree would be to your advantage

Relevant accredited business /systems analysis courses

Experience:

A minimum of 2 years job-related experience, knowledge /experience within the Life Assurance industry (or in broader Financial Services industry)

Knowledge:

Knowledge of business & understanding of IT, and ability to converse in both domains

Understanding of / experience with analysis methodologies, process disciplines and the company Development Life Cycle methodologies

Ability to articulate complex or technical concepts & issues in business terms

Relationship development

Responsibilities:

Identify & define business requirements for new business models or changes to existing models (including definition of application requirements and any Graphical User Information (GUI) requirements)

Analyse & design new business processes and organisational structures to support business requirements

Create business process models, analyse models and identify variances from operational & performance requirements

Define & design changes to existing processes as required & ensure integration of changes into process environment

Work with the project manager, architects, and other team members to define non-functional requirements (including metrics and performance goals) for the application

Participate in transitioning the requirements & use cases to systems analysts & designers, and ensure a clear & complete understanding of the requirements

Participate in quality management reviews throughout the company Development Life Cycle to ensure requirements are fulfilled

Review test approach & test cases to ensure coverage of relevant business scenarios, use cases and functionality defined

Participate in testing to ensure that business requirements have been met

As subject matter expert assist with investigations, business impact and benefits analysis, and updates of the business case

Assist with benefit realisation review

Competencies:

Strong analytical & numerical ability

Problem solving skills

Conceptual thinker

Good communication / interpersonal skills

Action / results orientation

Quality orientation

Knowledge seeking / learning orientation

Other:

Must be willing to travel on an ad hoc basis

Must be in position of a valid drivers’ license

Role Purpose:

The company cluster is responsible for the company retail business in South Africa. The company provides clients across different market segments (entry-level, middle-income, affluent, professional market and business owners) with a comprehensive range of appropriate and competitive financial solutions. These include traditional life insurance risk and savings products, investment, retirement, health, and fiduciary services. Designed to facilitate long-term wealth creation, protection and niche financing, these solutions are engineered around client needs.

As we Live in Confidence™ we believe in creating and cultivating a positive, energized working environment that gives you every opportunity to achieve success. The company is committed to transformation and embracing diversity. This commitment is what drives us to achieve a diverse workplace with employment equity as a key goal to create an inclusive workforce, representative of the demographics of our society as well as people with disabilities.

Qualifications:

Matric/Grade 12

Business Degree would be to your advantage

Relevant accredited business /systems analysis courses

Experience:

A minimum of 2 years job-related experience, knowledge /experience within the Life Assurance industry (or in broader Financial Services industry)

Knowledge:

Knowledge of business & understanding of IT, and ability to converse in both domains

Understanding of / experience with analysis methodologies, process disciplines and the company Development Life Cycle methodologies

Ability to articulate complex or technical concepts & issues in business terms

Relationship development

Responsibilities:

Identify & define business requirements for new business models or changes to existing models (including definition of application requirements and any Graphical User Information (GUI) requirements)

Analyse & design new business processes and organisational structures to support business requirements

Create business process models, analyse models and identify variances from operational & performance requirements

Define & design changes to existing processes as required & ensure integration of changes into process environment

Work with the project manager, architects, and other team members to define non-functional requirements (including metrics and performance goals) for the application

Participate in transitioning the requirements & use cases to systems analysts & designers, and ensure a clear & complete understanding of the requirements

Participate in quality management reviews throughout the company Development Life Cycle to ensure requirements are fulfilled

Review test approach & test cases to ensure coverage of relevant business scenarios, use cases and functionality defined

Participate in testing to ensure that business requirements have been met

As subject matter expert assist with investigations, business impact and benefits analysis, and updates of the business case

Assist with benefit realisation review

Competencies:

Strong analytical & numerical ability

Problem solving skills

Conceptual thinker

Good communication / interpersonal skills

Action / results orientation

Quality orientation

Knowledge seeking / learning orientation

Other:

Must be willing to travel on an ad hoc basis

Must be in position of a valid drivers’ license

Desired Skills:

Development life cycle

IT

Business

Learn more/Apply for this position