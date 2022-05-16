Business Analyst (Financial Services)

Experience:
- A minimum of 3 years job-related experience, knowledge /experience within the Life Assurance industry (or in broader Financial Services industry)
Qualifications:
- Matric/Grade 12
- Business Degree would be to your advantage
- Relevant accredited business /systems analysis courses
Knowledge:
- Knowledge of business & understanding of IT, and ability to converse in both domains
- Understanding of / experience with analysis methodologies, process disciplines and the company Development Life Cycle methodologies
- Ability to articulate complex or technical concepts & issues in business terms
Relationship development
Responsibilities:
- Identify & define business requirements for new business models or changes to existing models (including definition of application requirements and any Graphical User Information (GUI) requirements)
- Analyse & design new business processes and organisational structures to support business requirements
- Create business process models, analyse models and identify variances from operational & performance requirements
- Define & design changes to existing processes as required & ensure integration of changes into process environment
- Work with the project manager, architects, and other team members to define non-functional requirements (including metrics and performance goals) for the application
- Participate in transitioning the requirements & use cases to systems analysts & designers, and ensure a clear & complete understanding of the requirements
- Participate in quality management reviews throughout the company Development Life Cycle to ensure requirements are fulfilled
- Review test approach & test cases to ensure coverage of relevant business scenarios, use cases and functionality defined
- Participate in testing to ensure that business requirements have been met
- As subject matter expert assist with investigations, business impact and benefits analysis, and updates of the business case
- Assist with benefit realisation review
Competencies:
- Strong analytical & numerical ability
- Problem solving skills
- Conceptual thinker
- Good communication / interpersonal skills
- Action / results orientation
- Quality orientation
- Knowledge seeking / learning orientation
Other:
- Must be willing to travel on an ad hoc basis
- Must be in position of a valid drivers’ license
Desired Skills:
- Development life cycle
- Business
- IT