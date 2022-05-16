Data Management Operational Team Lead

You will be responsible for the development, establishment, and engineering of the Enterprise Data Management (EDM) functions, architectures, and platforms to deliver data fluency in operational as well as BI contexts. On the BI side, these platforms should support both traditional reporting as well as advanced analytical solutions. On the operational side, capabilities such as master data management, data quality management, reference data management and metadata management will be required in support of amongst other objectives, the business’ digital client and intermediary engagement objectives.

Key Activities:

One touchpoint for value stream programmes

Release quality gates and management

Alignment to governance standards and implementation guidance

Security and access control mgmt. (incl. classification)

Oversight of pattern establishment and support (e.g., SSIS, Pipelines, etc.)

Job and health monitoring and escalation mgmt.

Data schema shift alignment and maintenance

Ongoing maintenance of metadata and DG tooling

Data Quality reporting and remediation initiative co-ordination

Qualification and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Science, or Information Technology.

Management qualification will be advantageous.

Data Certifications highly advantageous

Experience

5 years relevant operational or project related experience of EDM technology platform management in a data/BI environment

Experience of applying Data Platform and Engineering in a Life Insurance or financial services business context would be advantageous.

Knowledge

Good knowledge and understanding of interaction between data, technology and business applications for insights and improving operational usage of data assets as well as supporting decision-making

Sound knowledge of insurance products, distribution models and processes would be an advantage

Experience of financial services and insurance industries

Solicit and translation of requirements

Understand of underlying data models and integration requirements

Deep understanding of interworking of Data Management knowledge areas with a focus on Master data

Reference and Metadata, and Data modelling

Database implementation and data integration techniques (parsing and standardization, match/merge, codesets)

Conceptualize and design RESTful data services

Service Oriented Architecture and Event Driven Design implementation experience would be an advantage (Such as Streaming, CEP)

Development of data integration, ETL/ELT and model transformations (Relational; Dimensional; Graph)

Understanding of full stack DevSecOps builds (CI/CD, Scripting)

Define and oversee data integration and ETL standards, Database performance tuning and load testing

Build and Release management of data integration solutions

Skills / Technology Required

HPL/SQL

T-SQL

REST/ GraphQL

Python

Spark

Scala/Java

js / JavaScript

TypeScript

Angular

React

CYPHER

SPARQL

SIDDHI

Kafka

RabbitMQ; ADO/ Jenkins/ Bamboo/ XLDeploy

Bash

PowerShell

Desired Skills:

Data Integration

Data management

Data modelling

