Developer (Intermediate)

Job Function To support the software development process within the organization by providing technical insights and ideas throughout the SDLC and producing neat, semi-complex and accurate code and queries, according to our agreed standards and practices, within a variety of different software system types. To adhere to and support the implementation of software development standards, technologies utilized, and technical system architecture
- Diploma of 1 to 3 years / NQF level 6 Skills and experience required
- Up to 3 years’ Experience
- Proficient in specific areas related to software development.
- Must have a good understand of the software development life cycle (e.g., requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation).
- Good understanding of OO Principles and Techniques, Microsoft MVC Framework and ASP.NET.
- Good understanding of C#, .NET, Webservices.
- Experience doing front-end development with Raxor, JavaScript, AJAX, HTML, and jQuery.
- Experience writing semi-complex SQL queries and Stored Procedures working with MS SQL Server 2008 or above.
- Experience with version control using SVN / TFS is advantageous.
- Experience with Kendo / Telerik is advantageous.
- Experience with web development is vital. Equity statement the company is committed to Transformation, which encompases Employment Equity, Diversity and Inclusio
Key performance areas
- Shows appetite and aptitude for owning responsibility of technical decisions for one or many projects
- Aptly manages team demands on his/her time as well as on-time delivery according to specified deadlines
- Demonstrates interest in improving the company’s technical awareness, depth, and use of technology across the business
- Demonstrates responsibility with the team for customer support / bug fixing and highlighting areas for improvement
- Review, improve and maintain current systems.
- Working closely with analysts, designers, and staff
- Producing detailed specifications and writing the programme codes
- Unit testing of own code before Integration testing by testers
- Preparation of training manuals for users where necessary
- 2 Nature of position
- Full-time
Desired Skills:
- AJAX
- ASP.NET
- Developer