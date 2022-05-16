Developer (Intermediate)

Job Function To support the software development process within the organization by providing technical insights and ideas throughout the SDLC and producing neat, semi-complex and accurate code and queries, according to our agreed standards and practices, within a variety of different software system types. To adhere to and support the implementation of software development standards, technologies utilized, and technical system architecture

Diploma of 1 to 3 years / NQF level 6 Skills and experience required

Up to 3 years’ Experience

Proficient in specific areas related to software development.

Must have a good understand of the software development life cycle (e.g., requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation).

Good understanding of OO Principles and Techniques, Microsoft MVC Framework and ASP.NET.

Good understanding of C#, .NET, Webservices.

Experience doing front-end development with Raxor, JavaScript, AJAX, HTML, and jQuery.

Experience writing semi-complex SQL queries and Stored Procedures working with MS SQL Server 2008 or above.

Experience with version control using SVN / TFS is advantageous.

Experience with Kendo / Telerik is advantageous.

Experience with web development is vital. Equity statement the company is committed to Transformation, which encompases Employment Equity, Diversity and Inclusio

Key performance areas

Shows appetite and aptitude for owning responsibility of technical decisions for one or many projects

Aptly manages team demands on his/her time as well as on-time delivery according to specified deadlines

Demonstrates interest in improving the company’s technical awareness, depth, and use of technology across the business

Demonstrates responsibility with the team for customer support / bug fixing and highlighting areas for improvement

Review, improve and maintain current systems.

Working closely with analysts, designers, and staff

Producing detailed specifications and writing the programme codes

Unit testing of own code before Integration testing by testers

Preparation of training manuals for users where necessary

2 Nature of position

Full-time

Desired Skills:

AJAX

ASP.NET

Developer

