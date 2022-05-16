Developer (Intermediate)

May 16, 2022

Job Function To support the software development process within the organization by providing technical insights and ideas throughout the SDLC and producing neat, semi-complex and accurate code and queries, according to our agreed standards and practices, within a variety of different software system types. To adhere to and support the implementation of software development standards, technologies utilized, and technical system architecture

  • Diploma of 1 to 3 years / NQF level 6 Skills and experience required

  • Up to 3 years’ Experience

  • Proficient in specific areas related to software development.

  • Must have a good understand of the software development life cycle (e.g., requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation).

  • Good understanding of OO Principles and Techniques, Microsoft MVC Framework and ASP.NET.

  • Good understanding of C#, .NET, Webservices.

  • Experience doing front-end development with Raxor, JavaScript, AJAX, HTML, and jQuery.

  • Experience writing semi-complex SQL queries and Stored Procedures working with MS SQL Server 2008 or above.

  • Experience with version control using SVN / TFS is advantageous.

  • Experience with Kendo / Telerik is advantageous.

  • Experience with web development is vital. Equity statement the company is committed to Transformation, which encompases Employment Equity, Diversity and Inclusio

Key performance areas

  • Shows appetite and aptitude for owning responsibility of technical decisions for one or many projects

  • Aptly manages team demands on his/her time as well as on-time delivery according to specified deadlines

  • Demonstrates interest in improving the company’s technical awareness, depth, and use of technology across the business

  • Demonstrates responsibility with the team for customer support / bug fixing and highlighting areas for improvement

  • Review, improve and maintain current systems.

  • Working closely with analysts, designers, and staff

  • Producing detailed specifications and writing the programme codes

  • Unit testing of own code before Integration testing by testers

  • Preparation of training manuals for users where necessary

  • 2 Nature of position

  • Full-time

