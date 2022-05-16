Developer – SAP Hybris Lead

SAP Hybris Lead Dev:

We required a strong SAP Hybris Developer with at least 3 – 5 years of relevant experience.

The resource should be very strong in the below:

-Strong in Java, Spring, Rest & Soap Services

-SAP Hybris components / modules / extensions – SSO, Cart n Checkout , External Integration, Payment integration, Datahub, Hotfolders, SFTP Promotions, Cronjobs, OMS, -Supplier portal, Search & Navigation, SAP integration

Must Have:

Strong design, development, implementation and integrat experience

Experience in Cloud commerce implementation, external integration, GIT, Bit bucket, Jira, MySQL, Oracle DB

Experience in troubleshooting

eCommerce

Good to Have:

CICD Jenkins, HANA,

CCV2

Headless architecture

Responsibilities:

Play a develover or lead role as the project requires

Work closely with Architects, CoEs, Customer IT and Business Teams

Involve in all phases of project delivery

Involve in trouble shooting, performance optimization

The candidate would be required to work on eCommerce Omnichannel applications

This role is to be based in Cape Town.

About The Employer:

A purpose-led organization that is building a meaningful future through innovation, technology, and collective knowledge. We’re #BuildingOnBelief.

A part of the Tata group, India’s largest multinational business group, TCS has over 500,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries.

TCS South Africa (Pty) was formed as a subsidiary of TCS in 2007 to enable the company to serve its South African and sub-Saharan customers better, making it one of the first Indian IT services and consulting companies to enter South Africa.

With operations in South Africa, Kenya, Botswana, Zambia and Uganda, TCS South Africa’s business objectives include the incubation of domestic IT talent and building of IT delivery capabilities. The company’s strategy is to train and transfer globally competitive IT processes and methodologies to local firms and citizens.

TCS counts many leading South African business houses, financial institutions, telecom service providers, educational institutions and government organisations as its clients.

Community activities TCS’s corporate sustainability activities in South Africa revolve around empowerment and giving back to society. The company is proud to have a deemed B-BBEE (Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment) status of Level Two Contributor.

The company has introduced the Initial Learning Programme, which is a 50-day intensive course that covers software engineering concepts, quality management systems, software tools and communication skills. The four-month course focuses on local recruitment and offers candidates project-specific technical training, with a strong emphasis on practical project exposure. Additionally, TCS has initiated numerous programmes in South Africa as part of its corporate social responsibility activities:

– TCS has connected learners across South Africa to the International Space Station using cutting-edge technology and Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) education program. The unique ExoLab program uses state-of-the-art technology to integrate learning across subjects and teach children STEM subjects alongside essential next generation skills such as teamwork, problem-solving, critical thinking, creativity, innovation, computational science and more.

– TCS brought artificial intelligence into one of Johannesburg’s most underserved communities, Diepsloot, to inspire students to solve problems using AI and technology and to pursue STEM careers in the future.

– A Boeing 737-200 aircraft was identified for the TATA Consultancy Services unique Science Technology, Robotics, Engineering, Aerospace and Mathematics (STREAM laboratory) at Lanseria International Airport. TCS sponsored STREAM laboratory aims to empower youth and children in the Science and Technology. The STREAM laboratory is a bridge towards creating a culture to inculcate STREAM skills in their DNA.

TCS South Africa has introduced TCS flagship STEM education program, goIT, to help strengthen communities today by empowering the digital innovators of tomorrow. We do so by demystifying Computer Science and practicing Design Thinking by means of a digital innovation and career readiness project.

