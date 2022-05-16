Endpoint Security Engineer

Role Purpose:

As an Endpoint Security Engineer, you will keep up to date with the latest security and technology [URL Removed] emerging cyber security threats and ways to manage them. Plan for disaster recovery and create contingency plans in the event of any security breaches.

Experience and Qualifications:

IT skills, including knowledge of computer vulnerabilities, threat modelling, operating systems and software security

Experience working in AWS or Azure with a strong desire to further one’s skills

An understanding of the cyber security risks associated with various technologies and ways to manage them

Working knowledge of various security technologies such as application firewalls, data loss prevention, anti-virus and EDR.

Analytical and problem-solving skills to identify and assess risks, threats, patterns and trends

Verbal communication skills, including presentation skills, with an ability to communicate with a range of technical and non-technical team members and other relevant individuals.

Experience with McAfee ePO, DLP, Encryption, ENS, EDR

Responsibilities

Monitor for attacks, intrusions and unusual, unauthorized or illegal activity

Test and evaluate security products

Use advanced analytic tools to determine emerging threat patterns and vulnerabilities

Identify potential weaknesses and suggest measures to implement.

Investigate security alerts and provide incident response

Monitor identity and access management, including monitoring for abuse of permissions by authorized system users

Liaise with stakeholders in relation to cyber security issues and provide future recommendations

Generate reports for both technical and non-technical staff and stakeholders

Maintain an information security risk register and assist with internal and external audits relating to information security

Monitor and respond to SOC calls

Competencies:

The ability to multitask and prioritize your workload

Excellent attention to detail.

A passion for cyber security and a keen interest in IT.

An ability to work under pressure, particularly when dealing with threats and at times of high demand.

Desired Skills:

AWS

Azure

EDR

