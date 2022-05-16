Full Stack Web Developer

Our client, based in Durban seeks to appoint a Full Stack Web Developer to join their team. The successful candidate will have experience in the planning and the delivery of web applications across multiple platforms.

Key Duties

Writing efficient code

Creating websites/a website using standard HTML/CSS practices

Working closely with web designers and programmers to produce the website

Constant communication with other colleagues in the business to develop and deploy their content – and ensuring there is a clear establishment of what can be created within what timeframe

Researching different software programs, maintaining software documentation

Implementing contingency plans in case the website goes down

Maintaining and expanding/enhancing the website once built

Managing a team might also be part of the job role

Create and maintain software documentation

Desired Skills:

Matric –

Relevant Degree or Diploma –

.Net Development experience –

Web Development –

C# (ASP.Net & MVC) –

JavaScript –

CSS –

HTML –

ASP/VB script/ XML/XSL/Visual Basic –

Familiarity with Development Lifecycle –

SQL Server Database 2000. –

Web Server Administration –

Graphic Design (Photoshop or PhotoImpact). –

Experience with XML –

Aware of international web standards and protocols –

