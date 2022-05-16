Infrastructure DevOps Engineer

May 16, 2022

Experience

  • 2-5 years in the field of Information Technology.

  • 2-5 years runtime operations support in some form.

  • Must have exposure with scripting.

  • 2-5 years as a basic Linux user.

  • Linux advance Certification advisable

Qualification and Experience

  • >= NQF6 or Undergraduate Degree in Information Technology Information Systems

Requirements:

  • Assist with implementation and configuration of application deployments to multiple target environments

  • Manage and maintain application platforms to ensure stability and continued high performance of said platforms and applications deployed thereon.

  • Assist in implementing, managing and configuration of environment, platform and application monitoring.

  • Assisting in the constant investigation and configuration of the monitoring solution products to obtain best value for Business.

  • Continual investigation into best practices, methodologies and tooling for deployment, DevOps, monitoring, release and configuration management and all other relevant disciplines. Documentation of the aforementioned investigation is compulsory.

  • Assist Change, Incident, Project and Release Management resources with reporting and provide consultation around runtime and deployment operations.

  • Build, manage and maintain application platforms and ensure that best practices and governance is adhered to in current and future environments.

  • Ensure that tooling and platform obsolesce is avoided and managed in the form of roadmaps and upgrades.

  • Support of the currently employed toolsets and process.

  • Facilitate the automation of deployment workflows and processes, as well as platform/infrastructure provision and maintenance.

Knowledge
Following would assist a successful candidate:

  • DevOps tooling including the following (or similar):

  • XebiaLabs Deploy (Deployment Management)

  • XebiaLabs Release (Release Management)

  • Atlassian JIRA (Issue tracking/work-piece Management)

  • Atlassian Bamboo (Build Management)

  • Atlassian BitBucket (Source Management)

  • Application platform, maintenance, implementation and configuration of the following (or similar):

  • Apache Tomcat

  • Microsoft Internet Information Services (IIS)

  • RedHat JBoss EAP (or Wildfly)

  • Infrastructure/Application configuration management tooling including the following (or similar):

  • Ansible

  • Chef

  • Puppet

  • Foreman

  • Rundeck

  • Understand the concept of integration of web-based services and practical use of APIs, REST and SOAP services.

  • Understand conceptual makeup of the SDLC and in particular, with regards to the implementation phase, the change in responsibilities based on level of agility.

  • Understanding and practical exposure to the generally accepted CI/CD principles and makeup of the pipeline.

  • Understanding of relationships and integration between host, operating system, platform and application layers. Knowledge of integration between application touch-points such as directory services (ie LDAP), databases, load balancers and reverse-proxies are also beneficial.

  • Exposure to containerization concepts and technology such as the following:

  • Docker (Swarm)
    • Kubernetes operations & administration

    • Build, upgrade clusters

    • Add remove maintain nodes

    • Manage storage

    • Manage cluster integrations

    • Support applications

    • Security – cluster & applications

Desired Skills:

  • DevOps
  • XebiaLabs Deploy
  • Atlassian JIRA

