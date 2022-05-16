Infrastructure DevOps Engineer

Experience
- 2-5 years in the field of Information Technology.
- 2-5 years runtime operations support in some form.
- Must have exposure with scripting.
- 2-5 years as a basic Linux user.
- Linux advance Certification advisable
Qualification and Experience
- >= NQF6 or Undergraduate Degree in Information Technology Information Systems
Requirements:
- Assist with implementation and configuration of application deployments to multiple target environments
- Manage and maintain application platforms to ensure stability and continued high performance of said platforms and applications deployed thereon.
- Assist in implementing, managing and configuration of environment, platform and application monitoring.
- Assisting in the constant investigation and configuration of the monitoring solution products to obtain best value for Business.
- Continual investigation into best practices, methodologies and tooling for deployment, DevOps, monitoring, release and configuration management and all other relevant disciplines. Documentation of the aforementioned investigation is compulsory.
- Assist Change, Incident, Project and Release Management resources with reporting and provide consultation around runtime and deployment operations.
- Build, manage and maintain application platforms and ensure that best practices and governance is adhered to in current and future environments.
- Ensure that tooling and platform obsolesce is avoided and managed in the form of roadmaps and upgrades.
- Support of the currently employed toolsets and process.
- Facilitate the automation of deployment workflows and processes, as well as platform/infrastructure provision and maintenance.
Knowledge
Following would assist a successful candidate:
- DevOps tooling including the following (or similar):
- XebiaLabs Deploy (Deployment Management)
- XebiaLabs Release (Release Management)
- Atlassian JIRA (Issue tracking/work-piece Management)
- Atlassian Bamboo (Build Management)
- Atlassian BitBucket (Source Management)
- Application platform, maintenance, implementation and configuration of the following (or similar):
- Apache Tomcat
- Microsoft Internet Information Services (IIS)
- RedHat JBoss EAP (or Wildfly)
- Infrastructure/Application configuration management tooling including the following (or similar):
- Ansible
- Chef
- Puppet
- Foreman
- Rundeck
- Understand the concept of integration of web-based services and practical use of APIs, REST and SOAP services.
- Understand conceptual makeup of the SDLC and in particular, with regards to the implementation phase, the change in responsibilities based on level of agility.
- Understanding and practical exposure to the generally accepted CI/CD principles and makeup of the pipeline.
- Understanding of relationships and integration between host, operating system, platform and application layers. Knowledge of integration between application touch-points such as directory services (ie LDAP), databases, load balancers and reverse-proxies are also beneficial.
- Exposure to containerization concepts and technology such as the following:
- Docker (Swarm)
- Kubernetes operations & administration
- Build, upgrade clusters
- Add remove maintain nodes
- Manage storage
- Manage cluster integrations
- Support applications
- Security – cluster & applications
Desired Skills:
- DevOps
- XebiaLabs Deploy
- Atlassian JIRA