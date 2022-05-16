Infrastructure Security Specialist

Role Purpose:

Infrastructure and Operations division is looking for an Infrastructure Security Specialist in the VSOC Team. The focus of this position will be to facilitate the frontline defence of the Group Infrastructure environment by analysing and assessing potential vulnerabilities and security risks and supervising the implementation of patching and security configuration to increase our security posture.

Security specialists leverage an in-depth understanding of cyber security threats, technologies and countermeasures to ensure a secure environment.

Experience and Qualifications:

Tertiary IT qualification (3 years degree/NQF Level 5) (Preferred)

7+ years IT infrastructure, Hypervisor and Operating System experience (Essential)

Security certifications (e.g., CISM, CISSP) (Beneficial)

Minimum of 3 years of experience in an IT security role.

Skills Competencies:

Extensive knowledge of various Operating Systems (e.g., Windows Server, Linux and AIX)

Extensive experience with virtualisation platforms (e.g., VMWare)

Extensive experience with various Infrastructure hardware providers/products (e.g., HPE, Pure Storage, IBM)

Extensive experience with Patch Management software and patching cycle compliance for various operating systems and environments

Security experience working with firewall platforms (e.g., Fortinet, Cisco, etc)

Working knowledge of networking – either classic (switching, dynamic routing protocols, static and rule-based routing, etc.) or cloud (VPC, peering, gateways, SD-WAN secure fabric)

Good knowledge of encryption and tunnelling protocols (e.g., PKI, IPSec, SSL, TLS, IKE, IKEv2, etc.)

Understand application protocols in context of OSI network layers and content inspection (e.g., Load-balancing, WAF, IPS, IDS, etc.)

Good knowledge of Endpoint Security, Detection and Response software (e.g., Panda, McAfee)

Understanding and implementation of Security Benchmarks (e.g., CIS, SANS Top 20, etc) and other platform hardening principles

Behavioural understanding of Databases (e.g., Microsoft SQL, Oracle, PostgreSQL) and Applications (e.g., Nginx) will be beneficial

Ability to identify security risks and issues to architecture and develop effective mitigation plans for infrastructure.

Knowledge or experience with Scripting and/or Coding languages (e.g., Perl, Python, Ruby, shell scripting, PowerShell)

Have good verbal communication skills (English) in both technical and non-technical communications.

Have good experience creating design documents (High-Level, Low-Level) diagrams (Visio or any other data diagramming tool)

Have good analytical mindset for problem solving under stress and time pressure.

Understanding and knowledge of IT Service Management (ITSM) and Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) principles for service delivery.

Responsibilities

Use your solid understanding of infrastructure (compute and storage), authentication protocols, networking and system security principles along with your relevant understanding of modern attack patterns and methods to drive security standards into the infrastructure systems.

Attend meetings and workshops with the company Business Units to understand requirements, challenges, and risks.

Provide Information Security risk and technical oversight, verification and validation, supportability and effective analysis of systems and projects impacting Business.

Consult with internal stakeholders and advise on risk assessments, threat modelling, and vulnerability remediation­­ affecting infrastructure systems.

Enable Business by reviewing documentation requirements, providing technical input and recommendations, or writing for information security across the Group.

Detect, monitor and track vulnerabilities and risks, ensuring resolution of action items for various corporate processes and technologies to enable a secure environment.

Continually identify current and emerging threats to the security capabilities of a particular domain and/or product .

Assist in the expansion of the company Incident Response capability, prioritising actual threats and associated risks with interventions and action plans.

Collaborate with the IT Security and Risk Management teams to ensure that identified threats feed into a Risk Register.

Draw heavily on your experience collecting, analysing, and summarising data from a variety of sources to create compelling written and verbal communications.

Establish and communicate information security standards and benchmarks for Infrastructure and apply agreed measures in collaboration with stakeholders across the organisation.

Participate in the Incident, Problem and Change management processes through the usage of JIRA.

Identify security solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency

the internal stakeholder query processes and ensure that queries are tracked, accurately resolved, and used as a mechanism to improve internal services and business processes.

Desired Skills:

VSOC

Linux

Windows Server

Learn more/Apply for this position