IT Service Delivery Manager (Hybrid)

Role Purpose:

IT services are delivered to the company by multiple IT Service Providers (ITSPs). They are responsible for the services as outlines in their Service Level agreements (SLAs).

The Service Delivery Manager is, however, accountable for all IT service delivery in the company.

This requires maintaining the operational integrity of all IT technologies and services and ensuring that all hardware and software continues to function optimally.

As all of the delivery is actually performed by IT Service Providers (ITSPs), it is essential that the Service Delivery Manager takes responsibility for ensuring that:

The service provided by all IT SPs is relevant to and fully meets the company needs,

The company users understand the service level that they can expect,

There is strong ongoing engagement with all IT SPs, and this engagement is surfacing, coherent and apt service delivery improvement plans,

The company management understands the performance of all SPs against agreed service level, as well as the status of all improvement plans,

Identified service delivery improvement are being implemented according to the improvement plans.

In addition, the Service Delivery Manager needs to ensure that:

New services are fairly solicited – providing clear, standardized, written requirements to multiple potential vendors before making a selection of a chosen ITSP, and

ITSP invoices are timeously paid in accordance with agreed payment terms.

Responsibilities:

ITSP Management

Coherently document all aspects of ITSP service delivery into a standard monthly reporting template

Ensure that contracted services and service levels match or exceed those required by the business.

Ensure that there are signed SLAs with all ITSPs.

Regularly (frequency as per need, but at least quarterly) meet with all ITSPs and review their performance, issues they face, and opportunities that they suggest.

Develop a roadmap of improvements and drive agreed improvements to conclusion.

Ensure that ITSP invoices are timeously paid in accordance with agreed payment terms.

Ensure that all service provision is provided within the confines of all related legal acts.

Asset Management

Identify and make an inventory of all IT equipment in use in the company.

Ensure that all IT equipment is being adequately managed according to SLA.

Ensure that there is a sound asset management policy in place (which includes desktops / laptops, servers, routers, wifi points, printers, firewalls, telephones, PABX, antivirus tool usage, access systems, …)

Ensure that all assets are being replaced, maintained, and managed in accordance with the Asset Management Policy.

Ensure that all viruses & malware are purged as/when discovered.

User Management

Ensure that the processes by which users need to request a service change or log an issue or escalate an issue – are documented and simplified as far as possible.

Ensure that all the company users understand the full suite of services that are available from IT, how to trigger these services and what the required lead time will be before receipt of the service.

Document and share user guides for IT asset usage as the need arises. This includes e-mail usage, telephone usage and board room usage.

Ensure that IT policies are shared and acknowledged by all users before they access the company IT environment.

Ensure that the ‘Joiners and Leavers’ processes are well documented, effective and are being performed as documented.

IT Service Management

Ensure that there is a sound process for granting, changing, and revoking any/all user permissions across all the IT infrastructure.

Ensure that this process is well understood by all role-players and is functioning as designed.

Ensure that there is a sound and functional process and system for office access in HO.

Ensure that there is a sound process for procurement, use, retirement and disposal of all hardware and software.

Act as the second line of desktop support should the 1st line of support fail.

Administer 3G devices and mobile data management.

Oversee troubleshooting of user issues and assist in the provision of timely resolution – identifying root causes and resolve the root cause issues.

Work closely with ITSPs to ensure that they use sound QA and DEV environments.

Business Management

Sufficiently understand the business organization together with its needs and strategy to determine appropriate services and service levels that will support the business.

Monthly, share the actual service levels attained against all service levels required – with the company senior management (in the SA Exco report).

This to cover at least:

This to cover at least: Firewalls, anti-virus, all key system backups, One-drive utilization, Active Directory users, open incidents, desktop health, server health.

Budget Management

Capture all service delivery costs for anticipated service delivery (and improvements there to) into the annual budget.

Maintain a monthly running summary of service delivery costs against budget.

Report on Actuals vs Budget showing variance and variance reasons – for all IT service delivery costs.

Identify opportunities to optimize IT service delivery costs.

Desired Skills:

IT SP

Asset management

PABX

Learn more/Apply for this position