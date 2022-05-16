IT Technician

Our client in the Clothing Retail industry is seeking an IT Technician to join their team in East London, who will assist with managing, delivering and planning all specifically assigned IT related tasks of the business. Duties:- Remote and on-site support Installation of POS and systems Maintenance and management of IT systems, i.e. telephones, internet, digital media Manage 3rd Party support calls logged with service providers for Hardware and Software Manage and maintenance current software i.e. Microsoft OS / Microsoft 365 products / Pastel Evolution Configuration and maintenance of hardware i.e. Desktop / laptop / printer / scanner / Biometric time and attendance readers Configure and maintain IT infrastructure Design and implement internal network infrastructure (LAN) Maintenance Regular store visits to carry out maintenance and audits Cable management support Manage service providers and their respective services Provide necessary training on IT systems Produce and maintain IT systems training. Minimum Requirements:- Minimum 2-5 years’ experience in a similar IT role Matric Certificate A+ and N+ Certificate advantageous MCSE / MCITP Active Directory Microsoft Server experience VMware and Hyper V experience Valid driver’s license – Code 8 unendorsed essential Computer literate Must be willing to travel extensively. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

2-5 Years experience in a similar IT role

Matric

A+ and N+ Certificates

Valid driver’s license essential

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years FMCG

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position