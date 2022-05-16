Java Developer

Main Object:

To design, implement, maintain code changes and support applications.

Minimum Requirements:

National Diploma or Degree in IT

5 years working experience as a Java Developer

Experience in SpringBoot, DOKA, Note-J, SOAP, etc.

Good troubleshooting skills

Key Performance Areas:

Developing Code

Unit Testing & Quality Assurance

Implementation

Communication & Customer Service

Research & Design

Application support

Desired Skills:

Java

DOKA

Note-J

SOAP

Java 8

Java Development

Spring Framework

J2SE

J2EE

Java technology

Core Java

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

