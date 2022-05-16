Main Object:
To design, implement, maintain code changes and support applications.
Minimum Requirements:
- National Diploma or Degree in IT
- 5 years working experience as a Java Developer
- Experience in SpringBoot, DOKA, Note-J, SOAP, etc.
- Good troubleshooting skills
Key Performance Areas:
- Developing Code
- Unit Testing & Quality Assurance
- Implementation
- Communication & Customer Service
- Research & Design
- Application support
Desired Skills:
- Java
- DOKA
- Note-J
- SOAP
- Java 8
- Java Development
- Spring Framework
- J2SE
- J2EE
- Java technology
- Core Java
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma