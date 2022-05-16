Java Developer

Main Object:
To design, implement, maintain code changes and support applications.

Minimum Requirements:

  • National Diploma or Degree in IT
  • 5 years working experience as a Java Developer
  • Experience in SpringBoot, DOKA, Note-J, SOAP, etc.
  • Good troubleshooting skills

Key Performance Areas:

  • Developing Code
  • Unit Testing & Quality Assurance
  • Implementation
  • Communication & Customer Service
  • Research & Design
  • Application support

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • DOKA
  • Note-J
  • SOAP
  • Java 8
  • Java Development
  • Spring Framework
  • J2SE
  • J2EE
  • Java technology
  • Core Java

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Banking
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

