Position: Jnr Solutions Architect

A leading Telco is looking for a Jnr Solutions Architect to join their dynamic Managed Services Team.





If you have been an Onsite or Field Technician and are looking to go to the next stage in your career, this role could be for you!

You will need to have good understanding and experience in Desk Support, Servers, Networking as well as familiar with firewalls/IT security, Backups and MS 365.

Previous experience in assessing your clients’ IT infrastructure and identifying new solutions to improve their systems would be beneficial.

The successful person needs to be dynamic, a peoples-person and have both strong technical skills and interpersonal skills.

Desired Skills:

