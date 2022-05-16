Junior DevOps Engineer

May 16, 2022

Role Purpose:

Developing automated solutions for operational aspects such as on-call monitoring, disaster response, while complementing continuously delivery and infrastructure automation. Further, responsible for availability, latency, performance, efficiency, change management, monitoring and emergency response.

  • Relevant 3-year IT qualification or equivalent

  • LPI certification

  • 1 year experience as a Developer, Tester or System Administrator

  • 1 year experience in a DevOps environment

  • Insurance industry experience (desirable)

  • Agile software development practices and tools (Atlassian, JIRA)

  • Proficient with technologies used within the business (specific list)

  • Minimum 1 object-oriented and 1 scripting language (PowerShell, Bash, Python)

  • Linux / Unix experience

  • Online version control systems (Subversion, GitHub, Bitbucket)

  • Java application build processes and tools (CI/CD, including Ant, Gradle, Jenkins, and Artifactory)

  • Monitoring and alerting tools (Alerta, Selenium, Prometheus, InfluxDB, Elastic Stackt, cloudwatch, cloudtrail, xray)

  • Configuration management and containerisation tools (Terraform, Chef, Puppet, Salt, Ansible, Docker, Mesos or similar technologies)

  • Cloud server environment administration (Amazon Web Services)

  • Common data stores, both relational and NoSQL

  • Knowledge of IPv4 networking, web protocols and Linux/Unix systems

  • Knowledge and experience in microservices or service-oriented architectures (SOA and REST)

Responsibilities

  • Responsible for the automation, enablement, availability, performance, monitoring, and incident response, among other things, of the platforms and services that our company runs and owns.

  • Continuously improve observability to ensure the uptime and reliability of our applications and infrastructure.

  • Comfort with frequent, incremental code testing and deployment.

  • Working closely with architects and developers.

  • Collaborating with the relevant developer to report, troubleshoot, and repair operational issues and performing and automating software deployments.

  • Create / use infrastructure for implementing, administering cloud services and deployments.

  • Monitor infrastructure and services to maximise uptime.

  • Troubleshoot and help to resolve production issues to ensure systems and devices run smoothly.

  • Identify ideas to improve system performance, best practises, cost effectiveness of services and impact availability.

  • Work with DevOps Manager and team members to develop accurate work estimates on work packages.

  • Liaise with foundation, database and platform Subject Matter Experts to automate installations and enhance the monitoring and maintenance of their disciplines.

  • Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders.

  • Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed.

  • Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

  • Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders.

  • Positively influence and participate in change initiatives.

  • Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge.

  • Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas.

  • Take ownership for driving career development.

  • Contribute to the financial planning process within area.

  • Identify opportunities to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.

  • Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect.

  • Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.

Desired Skills:

  • PowerShell
  • Bash
  • Python

Learn more/Apply for this position