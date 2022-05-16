JUNIOR IT TECHNICIAN (2yrs+ Experience) at Well established Financial services company

This IT Technician needs to have a suitable Diploma and a minimum of two years of relevant technical hardware and software support in a commercial environment, along with an MCSA Certification (Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate.) A moderate level of technical skills as well as that of regulatory requirements and good communication capacity is required. PREFERENCE IS GIVEN TO PEOPLE FROM THE CAPE TOWN AREA FOR THIS JUNIOR LEVEL OF POSITION

Responsibilities and Duties :- I

Install and configure software and computer systems.

Troubleshoot and resolve issues with software or hardware.

Walk colleagues or clients through steps to help them resolve their technical problems – end user support.

Support the implementation of new solutions or applications.

Establish accounts for new users and assist with password or login problems.

Phone system – Micollab app , support users

Set up new laptops

Camera system – maintain and monitor

Document and maintain the Company’s IT file regarding all networks, systems etc

Manage external IT support and ensure they deliver their service timeously – strong follow up ethic needs to be displayed Support Business Analyst with ad hoc requests.

Analytical skills to study problems and records and identify solutions

Responding in a timely manner to service issues and requests from end users and management

Desired Qualification Matric with IT related diploma or degree MCSA (Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate) or similar hands on experience Working knowledge and expertise with a variety of software, hardware, and applications.

Certifications are preferred.

Preference for someone who has own vehicle

Please send CV to Pat Stewart on [Email Address Removed] and include current or most recent salary level including any benefits within the package.

Desired Skills:

PC installation

Onsite Support

Desktop Computers

A+ Certified

