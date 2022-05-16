As an L1 Network Engineer, you’ll be responsible for installing and configuring network equipment in the office. You will troubleshoot network issues with our IT team to resolve them as quickly as possible. You should have experience working on networking infrastructure including switches, routers, and firewall hardware/software. The CCNA is ideal but not required.
The position is for a candidate based in Cape Town.
Requirements
2 to 4 Years Experience / CCNA Trained / Certified
Basic level understanding of networks & Telecom
Having a basic understanding of the Network Devices (Routers /Switches/Exchanges)
Configuring the Network equipment with minimum / basic configuration
Hands & Feet support as per remote instructions
Ability to provide level 1 hands & feet support for all Network & Voice related issues
Closure of assigned tickets
Monthly Inventory & Spare management reports
Perform configuration backup management process
Monthly up-gradation of Network / Rack Diagrams
Updating devices hardening daily checklist
Qualifications
Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field required
Four years of experience in networking, computer networking, and/or IT role.
Good communication skills are a must.
Must have 4+ years of experience as a Network Engineer.
Desired Skills:
- CCN
- Configuration
- Exchange