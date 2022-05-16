L1 Network Engineer

As an L1 Network Engineer, you’ll be responsible for installing and configuring network equipment in the office. You will troubleshoot network issues with our IT team to resolve them as quickly as possible. You should have experience working on networking infrastructure including switches, routers, and firewall hardware/software. The CCNA is ideal but not required.

The position is for a candidate based in Cape Town.

Requirements

2 to 4 Years Experience / CCNA Trained / Certified

Basic level understanding of networks & Telecom

Having a basic understanding of the Network Devices (Routers /Switches/Exchanges)

Configuring the Network equipment with minimum / basic configuration

Hands & Feet support as per remote instructions

Ability to provide level 1 hands & feet support for all Network & Voice related issues

Closure of assigned tickets

Monthly Inventory & Spare management reports

Perform configuration backup management process

Monthly up-gradation of Network / Rack Diagrams

Updating devices hardening daily checklist

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field required

Four years of experience in networking, computer networking, and/or IT role.

Good communication skills are a must.

Must have 4+ years of experience as a Network Engineer.

Desired Skills:

CCN

Configuration

Exchange

