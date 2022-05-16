Lead Data Engineer / Data Migration Lead

Role Purpose:
As a Lead Data Engineer, you’ll be responsible for data migration and analysis. You will work closely with the client to identify their requirements and develop new data models that can efficiently handle the volumes of data being migrated from legacy systems into Oracle databases. You will also be involved in creating scripts for various platforms such as AWS, ODI or Amazon Redshift, in order to automate tasks or import large amounts of data into Oracle databases.
Qualifications
- 5+ years of experience working with large scale, data processing systems in a Data/Data Warehouse environment.
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering or related field required
- Strong Experience in technical database and scripting skills. AWS cloud and Oracle ODI skills.
Requirements
- Develops and maintains mission-critical data extraction, analysis, and management systems
- Strong project management and organizational skills, with an emphasis on managing the completion of tasks
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills and excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Excellent communication skills working with people of various levels and units in the company and with 3rd parties vendors
- Demonstrated ability to manage expectations with high attention to detail, while maintaining excellent quality and superior team
- Experience working in a matrix organization with teams that may be virtual in nature
- Comfort and flexibility working in a dynamic environment
- Provide and execute the data migration plan to migrate data into a target environment from a multitude of data sources to satisfy project requirements
- Conform with data migration techniques and methodologies to be used, adjust as necessary to adhere to any restrictions and limitations for use of technology, tools
- To collaborate within dynamic project teams, to facilitate the build and delivery of solutions
- Understanding the importance of maintaining positive client relationships throughout and beyond the project process
- Self-management of working within multiple concurrent streams in the project
- Document, review, and confidently communicate project deliverables to stakeholders and internal team members
- Identify risks that could impact a successful migration, raise and own the risks with project stakeholders
- Analyzing, documenting, and communicating migration details following implementation to take a constructive approach to continuous improvement
- Strong technical database and scripting skills. AWS cloud and Oracle ODI skills
- Work experience in Short term Insurance domain is preferable
Desired Skills:
- Oracle ODI Skills
- AWS Cloud
- project management