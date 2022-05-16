Lead Data Engineer / Data Migration Lead

Role Purpose:

As a Lead Data Engineer, you’ll be responsible for data migration and analysis. You will work closely with the client to identify their requirements and develop new data models that can efficiently handle the volumes of data being migrated from legacy systems into Oracle databases. You will also be involved in creating scripts for various platforms such as AWS, ODI or Amazon Redshift, in order to automate tasks or import large amounts of data into Oracle databases.

Qualifications

5+ years of experience working with large scale, data processing systems in a Data/Data Warehouse environment.

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering or related field required

Strong Experience in technical database and scripting skills. AWS cloud and Oracle ODI skills.

Requirements

Develops and maintains mission-critical data extraction, analysis, and management systems

Strong project management and organizational skills, with an emphasis on managing the completion of tasks

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills and excellent verbal and written communication skills

Excellent communication skills working with people of various levels and units in the company and with 3rd parties vendors

Demonstrated ability to manage expectations with high attention to detail, while maintaining excellent quality and superior team

Experience working in a matrix organization with teams that may be virtual in nature

Comfort and flexibility working in a dynamic environment

Provide and execute the data migration plan to migrate data into a target environment from a multitude of data sources to satisfy project requirements

Conform with data migration techniques and methodologies to be used, adjust as necessary to adhere to any restrictions and limitations for use of technology, tools

To collaborate within dynamic project teams, to facilitate the build and delivery of solutions

Understanding the importance of maintaining positive client relationships throughout and beyond the project process

Self-management of working within multiple concurrent streams in the project

Document, review, and confidently communicate project deliverables to stakeholders and internal team members

Identify risks that could impact a successful migration, raise and own the risks with project stakeholders

Analyzing, documenting, and communicating migration details following implementation to take a constructive approach to continuous improvement

Strong technical database and scripting skills. AWS cloud and Oracle ODI skills

Work experience in Short term Insurance domain is preferable

Desired Skills:

Oracle ODI Skills

AWS Cloud

project management

