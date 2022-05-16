Manual Tester at Reverside

May 16, 2022

Manual / Automation Tester

We are looking forManual/ Automation Tester Professionals with 3 + years solid development experience in (SIT BRT), and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Requirements:

  • Perform test scheduling and execution with all test cycles (SIT BRT), using the Agile way of working
  • Identify, define and design Regressive test requirements
  • Identify Test Data
  • Perform test case preparation
  • Perform Regression testing
  • Test documentation compilation
  • Identify and report test related errors, issues and risks
  • Liaise with test and business analysts on errors, issues and risks
  • Automation tests to be added in framework

Other Skills:

  • Agile Methodology
  • Good professional communication skills
  • Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
  • Committed and dedicated to achieving results
  • Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

