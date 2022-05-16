Manual Tester at Reverside

Manual / Automation Tester
We are looking forManual/ Automation Tester Professionals with 3 + years solid development experience in (SIT BRT), and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Requirements:
- Perform test scheduling and execution with all test cycles (SIT BRT), using the Agile way of working
- Identify, define and design Regressive test requirements
- Identify Test Data
- Perform test case preparation
- Perform Regression testing
- Test documentation compilation
- Identify and report test related errors, issues and risks
- Liaise with test and business analysts on errors, issues and risks
- Automation tests to be added in framework
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices