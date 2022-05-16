Manual Tester at Reverside

Manual / Automation Tester

We are looking forManual/ Automation Tester Professionals with 3 + years solid development experience in (SIT BRT), and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

Requirements:

Perform test scheduling and execution with all test cycles (SIT BRT), using the Agile way of working

Identify, define and design Regressive test requirements

Identify Test Data

Perform test case preparation

Perform Regression testing

Test documentation compilation

Identify and report test related errors, issues and risks

Liaise with test and business analysts on errors, issues and risks

Automation tests to be added in framework

Other Skills:



Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

