Manual Tester at Reverside

May 16, 2022

Manual / Automation Tester in Cape Town

We are looking forManual/ Automation Tester Professionals with 3 + years solid development experience in (SIT, BRT), and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

Requirements:

  • Perform test scheduling and execution with all test cycles (SIT, BRT), using the Agile way of working
  • Identify, define and design Regressive test requirements
  • Identify Test Data
  • Perform test case preparation
  • Perform Regression testing
  • Test documentation compilation
  • Identify and report test related errors, issues and risks
  • Liaise with test and business analysts on errors, issues and risks
  • Automation tests to be added in framework

Additional Requirement

  • Experience in financial services is required.
  • Experience in testing within a solutions design division will be a strong recommendation
  • Experience in testing the delivery of financial solutions is required. (preferable)
  • Computer Literacy includes Windows operating systems, Microsoft Office Products, Internet, and E-mail.
  • Knows of and understands all forms of testing.
  • Understand DevOps and the Agile way of working.
  • Has knowledge of all forms of testing, configuration management, and requirements management(preferable).
  • SQL/basic database knowledge would be advantageous
  • Working knowledge of testing best practices and frameworks(preferable)

Other Skills:

  • Agile Methodology
  • Good professional communication skills
  • Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
  • Committed and dedicated to achieving results
  • Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

