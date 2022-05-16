Manual Tester at Reverside

Manual / Automation Tester in Cape Town
We are looking forManual/ Automation Tester Professionals with 3 + years solid development experience in (SIT, BRT), and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Requirements
Requirements:
- Perform test scheduling and execution with all test cycles (SIT, BRT), using the Agile way of working
- Identify, define and design Regressive test requirements
- Identify Test Data
- Perform test case preparation
- Perform Regression testing
- Test documentation compilation
- Identify and report test related errors, issues and risks
- Liaise with test and business analysts on errors, issues and risks
- Automation tests to be added in framework
Additional Requirement
- Experience in financial services is required.
- Experience in testing within a solutions design division will be a strong recommendation
- Experience in testing the delivery of financial solutions is required. (preferable)
- Computer Literacy includes Windows operating systems, Microsoft Office Products, Internet, and E-mail.
- Knows of and understands all forms of testing.
- Understand DevOps and the Agile way of working.
- Has knowledge of all forms of testing, configuration management, and requirements management(preferable).
- SQL/basic database knowledge would be advantageous
- Working knowledge of testing best practices and frameworks(preferable)
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices