Model Developer at Old Mutual Finance

May 16, 2022

In this role, you will get to:

  • Be individually accountable for developing, analysing and documenting a range of IFRS9 provisioning models and/or capital models across the entire business
  • Analyse large amounts of information to discover trends and patterns
  • Continuously research and assess new processes for model development and enhancement
  • Prepare monthly credit provisions and write-off reports in line with approved policy
  • Engage with external service providers to ensure appropriate levels of best practice benchmarking and model review
  • Propose solutions and strategies to business challenges and does ad-hoc analysis and present results

What you will need to succeed:

  • Degree with Stats/Math/Applied Maths/Financial Risk Management/Data Science/Engineering or related disciplines
  • Minimum 2 years’ experience developing provisioning models and/or quantitative analytics

Desired Skills:

  • R – Programming
  • SQL
  • Credit Analysis
  • Quantitative analyst
  • IFRS9
  • model development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

