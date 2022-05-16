Model Developer at Old Mutual Finance

In this role, you will get to:

Be individually accountable for developing, analysing and documenting a range of IFRS9 provisioning models and/or capital models across the entire business

Analyse large amounts of information to discover trends and patterns

Continuously research and assess new processes for model development and enhancement

Prepare monthly credit provisions and write-off reports in line with approved policy

Engage with external service providers to ensure appropriate levels of best practice benchmarking and model review

Propose solutions and strategies to business challenges and does ad-hoc analysis and present results

What you will need to succeed:

Degree with Stats/Math/Applied Maths/Financial Risk Management/Data Science/Engineering or related disciplines

Minimum 2 years’ experience developing provisioning models and/or quantitative analytics

Desired Skills:

R – Programming

SQL

Credit Analysis

Quantitative analyst

IFRS9

model development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

2 to 5 years Software Development

