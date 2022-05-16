Network Engineer (CCNA/CCNP)

Role Purpose:

As a Network Engineer you’ll have responsibility for setting up, developing, and maintaining the networks within the company.

Experience and Qualifications:

Matric

Relevant Diploma

Cisco Certifications (CCNA, CCNP) required

Strong understanding of network infrastructure and network hardware.

Deep understanding of application transport and network infrastructure protocols (e.g IPSEC, HSRP, BGP, OSPF, 802.11,QoS)

Deep understanding of and the ability to create accurate network diagrams and documentation for design and planning network communication systems.

Provides specific detailed information for hardware and software selection.

Network security experience.

Hands-on experience with monitoring, network diagnostic and network analytics tools.

Solid understanding of the OSI or TCP/IP model.

LAN and WAN experience.

Responsibilities

Manage (Internal Process)

Configure and install various network devices and services (e.g., routers, switches, firewalls, load balancers, VPN, QoS)

Performing disaster recovery operations and data backups when required.

Perform network maintenance and systems upgrades including services packs, patches, hot fixes and security configurations.

Monitor performance and ensure system availability and reliability.

Provide Level 2/3 support, troubleshooting and diagnosis to resolve issues.

Work within established configuration and change management policies to ensure awareness, approval and success of changes made to the network infrastructure.

Select and implement security tools, policies and procedures in conjunction with the company’s security team.

Liaise with vendors and other IT personnel for problem resolution.

Engage with clientys in a client centric manner (Client Services)

Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders

Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders

Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed

Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility.

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships,facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

Self-management and teamwork (People)

Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers , clients and stakeholders

Positively influence and participate in change initiatives

Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge

Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas

Take ownership for driving career development

Desired Skills:

Cisco

CCNA

network infrastructure

