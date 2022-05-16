Network Engineer (CCNA/CCNP)

May 16, 2022

Role Purpose:
As a Network Engineer you’ll have responsibility for setting up, developing, and maintaining the networks within the company.
Experience and Qualifications:

  • Matric

  • Relevant Diploma

  • Cisco Certifications (CCNA, CCNP) required

  • Strong understanding of network infrastructure and network hardware.

  • Deep understanding of application transport and network infrastructure protocols (e.g IPSEC, HSRP, BGP, OSPF, 802.11,QoS)

  • Deep understanding of and the ability to create accurate network diagrams and documentation for design and planning network communication systems.

  • Provides specific detailed information for hardware and software selection.

  • Network security experience.

  • Hands-on experience with monitoring, network diagnostic and network analytics tools.

  • Solid understanding of the OSI or TCP/IP model.

  • LAN and WAN experience.

Responsibilities
Manage (Internal Process)

  • Configure and install various network devices and services (e.g., routers, switches, firewalls, load balancers, VPN, QoS)

  • Performing disaster recovery operations and data backups when required.

  • Perform network maintenance and systems upgrades including services packs, patches, hot fixes and security configurations.

  • Monitor performance and ensure system availability and reliability.

  • Provide Level 2/3 support, troubleshooting and diagnosis to resolve issues.

  • Work within established configuration and change management policies to ensure awareness, approval and success of changes made to the network infrastructure.

  • Select and implement security tools, policies and procedures in conjunction with the company’s security team.

  • Liaise with vendors and other IT personnel for problem resolution.

Engage with clientys in a client centric manner (Client Services)

  • Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders

  • Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders

  • Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed

  • Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility.

  • Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships,facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

Self-management and teamwork (People)

  • Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers , clients and stakeholders

  • Positively influence and participate in change initiatives

  • Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge

  • Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas

  • Take ownership for driving career development

Desired Skills:

  • Cisco
  • CCNA
  • network infrastructure

