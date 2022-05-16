Network Engineer (CCNA/CCNP)

Role Purpose:
As a Network Engineer you’ll have responsibility for setting up, developing, and maintaining the networks within the company.
Experience and Qualifications:
- Matric
- Relevant Diploma
- Cisco Certifications (CCNA, CCNP) required
- Strong understanding of network infrastructure and network hardware.
- Deep understanding of application transport and network infrastructure protocols (e.g IPSEC, HSRP, BGP, OSPF, 802.11,QoS)
- Deep understanding of and the ability to create accurate network diagrams and documentation for design and planning network communication systems.
- Provides specific detailed information for hardware and software selection.
- Network security experience.
- Hands-on experience with monitoring, network diagnostic and network analytics tools.
- Solid understanding of the OSI or TCP/IP model.
- LAN and WAN experience.
Responsibilities
Manage (Internal Process)
- Configure and install various network devices and services (e.g., routers, switches, firewalls, load balancers, VPN, QoS)
- Performing disaster recovery operations and data backups when required.
- Perform network maintenance and systems upgrades including services packs, patches, hot fixes and security configurations.
- Monitor performance and ensure system availability and reliability.
- Provide Level 2/3 support, troubleshooting and diagnosis to resolve issues.
- Work within established configuration and change management policies to ensure awareness, approval and success of changes made to the network infrastructure.
- Select and implement security tools, policies and procedures in conjunction with the company’s security team.
- Liaise with vendors and other IT personnel for problem resolution.
Engage with clientys in a client centric manner (Client Services)
- Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders
- Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders
- Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed
- Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility.
- Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships,facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.
Self-management and teamwork (People)
- Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers , clients and stakeholders
- Positively influence and participate in change initiatives
- Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge
- Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas
- Take ownership for driving career development
Desired Skills:
- Cisco
- CCNA
- network infrastructure