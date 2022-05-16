The Project Manager is responsible for the direction, coordination, implementation, control, and completion of project initiatives, ensuring the delivery of the projects directly link to our strategy, commitments, and goals.
Minimum Requirements:
- 3 or more years of project management experience in the IT industry, working on medium to large projects
- PMP certifications required, and ITIL or ITSM certifications preferred
- Demonstrated ability to be detail-orientated, have good communications skills and an engaging attitude when liaising with relevant stakeholders
- Knowledge of agile and lean approaches such as Scrum, Kanban, and SAFe
- Proficiency with project management software and related tools including but not limited to Project Software, JIRA, MS excel
Responsibilities:
- Define project schedules, allocate resources, and monitor progress through a risk tracking process
- Monitor and manager project scope, plans, charters, meetings, and schedules
- Manage all project documentation
- Work on multiple projects within the company’s project portfolio simultaneously
- Foster partnerships with relevant stakeholders, including customers and the company sponsor
- Work with key stakeholders to understand the business needs, and creates project management plans aligning to the company’s strategic objectives
- Reports on project progress, offers viable solutions and opportunities as they arise
- Implements change practices
- Maintain budgets
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- ITIL
- ITSM