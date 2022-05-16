SAP CONSULTANT-FUNCTIONAL

Contributes to quality and financial goals by operating within agreed budget and by conforming to the Service Level Agreements.

Plans and prioritises work outputs with a realistic sense of time and resources involved.

Ensures conformance to programming and/or configuration standards and /or documentation in line with best practices.

Investigates and proposes enhancements which will result in improved performance.

Responds to customers with the appropriate level of urgency.

Works under limited supervision of mentor/Senior in supporting the achievement of project/deliverables.

Takes ownership in ensuring that customers’ expectations are met.

Customer liaison into business.

Demonstrates an understanding of how SAP software, services, products and solutions add value to the business.

Highlights potential project or solution risks and issues to project management.

Actively supports other team members on projects as well as SAP internal tasks.

Participates in knowledge sharing.

Prioritises and/or integrates multiple projects /tasks concurrently.

Provides input to highlight inter dependencies between projects and support.

Delivers all project activities leading to the implementation of the requirements by applying project management principles.

Delivers as per approved SDLC.

Provides direction, configures and maintains the SAP system and provides support through alignment to the standard processes and procedures.

Assists other resources in technical preparation of SAP Process Procedures, test scenarios, end-user documentation and user manuals.

Identify and Mitigate risk.

Apply problem solving skills to resolve identified problems.

Keep up to date on SAP and company strategy.

Takes a disciplined approach and works effectively towards clear objectives and prioritises.

Analyses and appropriately judges the pro’s, cons, opportunities and risks of a problem.

Uses information from different sources to aid in problem solving.

Effectively resolves complex problems using creative approaches outside area of expertise.

Maintain and sharing team knowledge.

Continually develop core skills, cross-functional expertise and business knowledge.

Participate in company Culture building initiatives.

Participate and support corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Add value to the company by identifying and recommending opportunities to enhance processes, systems and policies and support implementation of new processes, policies and systems.

Enhancements to the SAP CML, TRM, SolMan and FICO systems and ad-hoc projects that may arise.

Desired Skills:

SAP

Project Management

Presentation Skills

Business Analyst

Microsoft Office

ASAP

problem solving skills.

SAP Architecture.

Business Consulting

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

– Performs business and systems analysis, designs, implements, configures, supports and maintains SAP system. Plays a role in realisation of business benefits under limited direction, in multiple functional areas or modules in the SAP system.

Employer & Job Benefits:

To Be Dicussed

