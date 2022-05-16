SAP CONSULTANT-FUNCTIONAL

- Contributes to quality and financial goals by operating within agreed budget and by conforming to the Service Level Agreements.
- Plans and prioritises work outputs with a realistic sense of time and resources involved.
- Ensures conformance to programming and/or configuration standards and /or documentation in line with best practices.
- Investigates and proposes enhancements which will result in improved performance.
- Responds to customers with the appropriate level of urgency.
- Works under limited supervision of mentor/Senior in supporting the achievement of project/deliverables.
- Takes ownership in ensuring that customers’ expectations are met.
- Customer liaison into business.
- Demonstrates an understanding of how SAP software, services, products and solutions add value to the business.
- Highlights potential project or solution risks and issues to project management.
- Actively supports other team members on projects as well as SAP internal tasks.
- Participates in knowledge sharing.
- Prioritises and/or integrates multiple projects /tasks concurrently.
- Provides input to highlight inter dependencies between projects and support.
- Delivers all project activities leading to the implementation of the requirements by applying project management principles.
- Delivers as per approved SDLC.
- Provides direction, configures and maintains the SAP system and provides support through alignment to the standard processes and procedures.
- Assists other resources in technical preparation of SAP Process Procedures, test scenarios, end-user documentation and user manuals.
- Identify and Mitigate risk.
- Apply problem solving skills to resolve identified problems.
- Keep up to date on SAP and company strategy.
- Takes a disciplined approach and works effectively towards clear objectives and prioritises.
- Analyses and appropriately judges the pro’s, cons, opportunities and risks of a problem.
- Uses information from different sources to aid in problem solving.
- Effectively resolves complex problems using creative approaches outside area of expertise.
- Maintain and sharing team knowledge.
- Continually develop core skills, cross-functional expertise and business knowledge.
- Participate in company Culture building initiatives.
- Participate and support corporate social responsibility initiatives.
- Add value to the company by identifying and recommending opportunities to enhance processes, systems and policies and support implementation of new processes, policies and systems.
- Enhancements to the SAP CML, TRM, SolMan and FICO systems and ad-hoc projects that may arise.
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- Project Management
- Presentation Skills
- Business Analyst
- Microsoft Office
- ASAP
- problem solving skills.
- SAP Architecture.
- Business Consulting
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
– Performs business and systems analysis, designs, implements, configures, supports and maintains SAP system. Plays a role in realisation of business benefits under limited direction, in multiple functional areas or modules in the SAP system.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- To Be Dicussed