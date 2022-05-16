SAP CONSULTANT-FUNCTIONAL

May 16, 2022

  • Contributes to quality and financial goals by operating within agreed budget and by conforming to the Service Level Agreements.
  • Plans and prioritises work outputs with a realistic sense of time and resources involved.
  • Ensures conformance to programming and/or configuration standards and /or documentation in line with best practices.
  • Investigates and proposes enhancements which will result in improved performance.
  • Responds to customers with the appropriate level of urgency.
  • Works under limited supervision of mentor/Senior in supporting the achievement of project/deliverables.
  • Takes ownership in ensuring that customers’ expectations are met.
  • Customer liaison into business.
  • Demonstrates an understanding of how SAP software, services, products and solutions add value to the business.
  • Highlights potential project or solution risks and issues to project management.
  • Actively supports other team members on projects as well as SAP internal tasks.
  • Participates in knowledge sharing.
  • Prioritises and/or integrates multiple projects /tasks concurrently.
  • Provides input to highlight inter dependencies between projects and support.
  • Delivers all project activities leading to the implementation of the requirements by applying project management principles.
  • Delivers as per approved SDLC.
  • Provides direction, configures and maintains the SAP system and provides support through alignment to the standard processes and procedures.
  • Assists other resources in technical preparation of SAP Process Procedures, test scenarios, end-user documentation and user manuals.
  • Identify and Mitigate risk.
  • Apply problem solving skills to resolve identified problems.
  • Keep up to date on SAP and company strategy.
  • Takes a disciplined approach and works effectively towards clear objectives and prioritises.
  • Analyses and appropriately judges the pro’s, cons, opportunities and risks of a problem.
  • Uses information from different sources to aid in problem solving.
  • Effectively resolves complex problems using creative approaches outside area of expertise.
  • Maintain and sharing team knowledge.
  • Continually develop core skills, cross-functional expertise and business knowledge.
  • Participate in company Culture building initiatives.
  • Participate and support corporate social responsibility initiatives.
  • Add value to the company by identifying and recommending opportunities to enhance processes, systems and policies and support implementation of new processes, policies and systems.
  • Enhancements to the SAP CML, TRM, SolMan and FICO systems and ad-hoc projects that may arise.
Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • Project Management
  • Presentation Skills
  • Business Analyst
  • Microsoft Office
  • ASAP
  • problem solving skills.
  • SAP Architecture.
  • Business Consulting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

– Performs business and systems analysis, designs, implements, configures, supports and maintains SAP system. Plays a role in realisation of business benefits under limited direction, in multiple functional areas or modules in the SAP system.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • To Be Dicussed

