SAP Hybris E-Commerce Business Analyst at Tata Consultancy Services

Job Description :

Location : Cape Town

Minimum 5 years of experience

Consult and analyze business requirements with the customer for information systems in retail / e-commerce / omni-channel area.

Business process definition, creation of functional specifications.

Support architects to translate business requirements into technical requirements.

Ongoing cooperation with developers to coordinate implementation and avoid defects in the existing software.

Support in project management (classic and agile approach).

Roll-out the global e-commerce platform based on SAP Hybris to local markets

Configure the platform to satisfy the business requirements and identify functional changes required to be developed

Desired Skills:

SAP

E – Commerce

Business Analyst

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

About Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India’s largest multinational business group, TCS has over 500,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries.

