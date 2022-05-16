SAP Hybris Lead / Developer at Tata Consultancy Services

Job Description
Location :- Cape Town
Required Technical Skill Set :-
Strong in Java, Spring, Rest & Soap Services
SAP Hybris components / modules / extensions – SSO, Cart n Checkout , External Integration, Payment integration, Datahub, Hotfolders, SFTP Promotions, Cronjobs, OMS, Supplier portal, Search & Navigation, SAP integration
Must-Have :-
- Strong design, development, implementation and integrat experience
- Experience in Cloud commerce implementation, external integration, GIT, Bit bucket, Jira, MySQL, Oracle DB
- Experience in troubleshooting.
Good-to-Have :-
- CICD Jenkins, HANA,
- CCV2
- Headless architecture
Responsibility of / Expectations from the Role :-
- Play a develover or lead role as the project requires
- Work closely with Architects, CoEs, Customer IT and Business Teams
- Involve in all phases of project delivery
- Involve in trouble shooting, performance optimization
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- Java
- Oracle Pl/Sql
- Jira
- HANA
- Implementation
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Business Consulting
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
About Tata Consultancy Services
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.
A part of the Tata group, India’s largest multinational business group, TCS has over 500,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. For more information, visit [URL Removed] and follow TCS news at @TCS_News.