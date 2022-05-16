SAP Hybris Lead / Developer at Tata Consultancy Services

Job Description

Location :- Cape Town

Required Technical Skill Set :-

Strong in Java, Spring, Rest & Soap Services

SAP Hybris components / modules / extensions – SSO, Cart n Checkout , External Integration, Payment integration, Datahub, Hotfolders, SFTP Promotions, Cronjobs, OMS, Supplier portal, Search & Navigation, SAP integration

Must-Have :-

Strong design, development, implementation and integrat experience

Experience in Cloud commerce implementation, external integration, GIT, Bit bucket, Jira, MySQL, Oracle DB

Experience in troubleshooting.

Good-to-Have :-

CICD Jenkins, HANA,

CCV2

Headless architecture

Responsibility of / Expectations from the Role :-

Play a develover or lead role as the project requires

Work closely with Architects, CoEs, Customer IT and Business Teams

Involve in all phases of project delivery

Involve in trouble shooting, performance optimization

Desired Skills:

SAP

Java

Oracle Pl/Sql

Jira

HANA

Implementation

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Consulting

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

